Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has shown her support for her co-star Martin Henderson on social media after the actor took to the streets in solidarity with the writers' strike.

Alexandra, who plays Melinda Monroe in the Netflix series opposite Martin, who plays her love-interest Jack Sheridan, took to her Instagram Stories to repost Martin's video from the day prior, along with the supportive caption: "Amazing!"

The clip in question sees the New Zealand-born actor take to Instagram to share his words of encouragement for those taking in the WGA strike. The 48-year-old was heard telling fans: "Hey guys, so I'm here on the picket lines outside Netflix with my working buddies, my writer friends, as you can see there," he began.

The star the noticed his fellow Virgin River star, Annette O'Toole on the picket line, and said: "Oh hey, look who it is! It's Annette!" The Hope Mullins actress added: "SAG stands with WGA," the actress exclaimed, holding up a sign that read: "SAG-AFTRA Unions stand together Writers Guild". The This Is Us actress clearly has a close bond with co-star and she and Martin often upload photos and videos of funny moments behind the scenes with their legion of fans.

When is Virgin River season five released?

Meanwhile, excitement for Virgin River season five is building nicely. While Netflix has yet to officially confirm when new episodes will land on the streaming platform, both Martin and Alexandra have shared their predictions for when it'll land.

Posting previously on social media, both stars said they expected season five to arrive on Netflix in July. Addressing his followers in a video shared on Cameo, Martin said: "Virgin River season five coming out, I think, probably in July. So not long now, a few months. Another installment of hot, steamy gossip and intrigue on the river."

A summer release is certainly likely due to previous release date timelines and the fact that filming for season five wrapped earlier this year.

What will Virgin River season five be about?

The new episodes are sure to pick up exactly where season four left off and will no doubt focus on many storylines that need wrapping up. Season five will likely focus on Mel and Jack's upcoming wedding following their engagement. The new episodes will also deal with an "important" and "timely" issue that brings the community together in "a big way", according to Hope McCrea actress Annette O'Toole.

"I don't think we've ever done anything like this," she said. "It's an important issue and I'm glad that we're getting into things like that on the show. I don't know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together."

Doc and Hope in season four of Virgin River

