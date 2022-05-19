Jennifer Lopez in tears in trailer for intimate Netflix documentary Halftime The film lands on Netflix in June

Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix documentary, Halftime, is set to give fans an intimate look into her life, including the shattering moment when she realised that she hadn't been nominated for an Oscar.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez flashes first engagement ring from Ben Affleck in resurfaced video

The star was hoping to be nominated for her acclaimed role in 2019 crime drama Hustlers but was left off the ballot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Jennifer Lopez' new documentary, Halftime

"It was hard. I just had very low self-esteem," the popstar says in a voiceover as viewers are shown a clip of her crying while looking at her phone in bed.

"I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe in anything else," she adds.

Speaking about the snub in an interview with Allure in 2021, Jennifer said: "When it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's $5m engagement ring from Ben Affleck is exceptionally rare

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares intimate details of Ben Affleck's 'romantic' proposal

"I was like, 'Okay, when you're supposedly in everybody else's mind supposed to be nominated and you're not, what does that mean? Is it really real? Are the other ones real and this one isn't?'

Jennifer is seen in tears during the documentary

"It came to a point where I was like, 'This is not why I do this. I don't do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys.'"

The new documentary is set to premiere on June 8 to open the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival before it lands on Netflix on June 14.

"Halftime serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose," the festival shared in April.

The documentary is set to look at Jennifer and Ben Affleck's relationship

Jennifer shared the trailer on Twitter and fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments, with one person writing: "Yay can't wait for this," while another added: "I'm so proud of you for so many things you've been through and overcome, this documentary will be amazing and I don't like to see you cry but I love that you share even those moments with us. I'm so excited and I can't wait to see it!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.