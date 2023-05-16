Death in Paradise returns to films - and here’s why fans think Florence is returning for season 13

Death in Paradise fans have their suspicions that Josephine Jobert, who plays DS Florence Cassell, may be returning to the hit show - and we’d love it to be true!

The series recently announced that they have finally started filming season 13 with the snap of a clapboard underwater, with the caption reading: "We're back in Guadeloupe with a splash! Today was our first day of filming series 13 of #DeathInParadise!"

While plenty of fans replied sharing their excitement, Josephine herself also commented with several flame emojis. Commenting on her post, one person wrote: "@josephinejobert_official is this a sign that you'll be back?" Another added: "@josephinejobert_official PLEASE JUST COME BACK."

The star previously opened up about potentially taking part in the show’s new spin-off Beyond Paradise, explaining: "It’s a possibility that we discussed with the producer some time ago. So we'll see if that will happen. But I would love to anyway. It would be a very nice wink."

© Photo: BBC Josephine left in season 11

Josephine has returned to Death in Paradise a couple of times, and previously opened up about her decision to come back to the show. She said: "I already left in series eight, I thought it would be for good, honestly, I thought, 'I'm done.' Then they asked me back for series ten as I was like, 'Hmmm I don’t know, okay I'm going to do it.' But I knew it wouldn't be forever, I knew it. How long, I didn't know. I had an idea but I wasn't sure."

© Denis Guyenon Josephine Jobert in Death in Paradise

Ralf Little, who is returning as DI Neville Parker, recently did a fan Q&A about filming the new series and revealed that plenty of friends were planning to visit. He explained: "Last few years everyone was like, 'We will come out,' and then they did. But now the pandemic is over I’m booked up, I’ve got friends coming out of the woodwork like you wouldn’t believe."

He also shared an insight into season 12, revealing that his favourite storyline was when Neville went to jail! "I really enjoyed the double episode with Sophie when Neville went to prison," he explained. "I really enjoyed that. It was really challenging… that one was really great for me because it went on a whole emotional journey. It was really dark and emotional for him."

© Denis Guyenon Josephine Jobert and Ralf Little in Death in Paradise

The star also revealed that he would have loved to have played DI Richard Poole on the show, adding: "Probably Ben Miller! Richard Poole, it’s almost nice to originate a show and Ben was brilliant. Ben being the original would have been a fun one to do, but I think all the guys were amazing."

Replying to Ralf’s Instagram, one fan wrote: "Having been travelling for the early part of this year, we are just partly through season 12 and thoroughly enjoying it. We hope to actually spend some time in the Caribbean before season 13 makes its way to the US next year. We so wish Catherine’s bar was a real place."

