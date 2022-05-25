Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert shares rare clip of famous mum – and the pair look so alike! The pair are so alike!

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has been working with her mum Véronique Mucret Rouveyrollis – and shared the sweetest clip of them working together! The actress posted a clip of Véronique working on her laptop while giving Josephine a big smile – and the pair could be twins!

She captioned the video: "Still working," and including the time of posting at 7pm. Josephine previously revealed to HELLO! that she and her mother were working on several writing projects, explaining: "We're working on three projects at the same time. I love to write and I'd like to produce, I'm really interested in it, and my mum is amazing, she has so many brilliant ideas."

She gushed: "She's a writer, she's a director, she's been an actress, singer, dancer. Her CV... I'm like, 'Mum, this is a lie. You haven't done all of this. It's impossible!' She's extremely talented.

"Writing with another person can be very difficult, you have to be really connected. We're having so much fun. We wrote a short movie, we are working on the series, and we have a big blockbuster movie! Like Pirates of the Caribbean kind of vibe. No limits! I'm like, 'Mum, this is gonna cost a lot of money,' and she's like, 'Just write it and we'll see! Write the movie, and we'll find the money later!'"

Josephine left Death in Paradise after season 11

Véronique is an actress and director, who wrote and directed the 2016 film Paroles, and has starred in French TV series including Les cinq dernières minutes and Florence ou La vie de château.

Josephine won't be returning to Death in Paradise for season 12, and previously spoke about her decision to leave the hit show, saying: "I felt that I did everything I could with Florence. We said everything and she needs to move on and I need to move on.

Josephine is currently working with her mum

"I've been on the show for seven years and you can stay in your comfort zone and keep on doing it or stop, which is a big decision emotionally and professionally, and try and move on and do something else. It's not personal, I love the show, I'm so proud of it, but as an actor and as a person it was time to move and try something else."

