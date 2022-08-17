Josephine Jobert shares nostalgic Death in Paradise 'souvenir' after quitting show 

Josephine Jobert may have left Death in Paradise back in 2021, but she clearly has a very special place for the BBC show in her heart - and has shared a throwback snap from her time on the show.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Josephine shared a snap of herself with Ardal O’Hanlon from August 2018, calling it an 'iPhone souvenir' and adding a love heart to the sweet snap, aw!

WATCH: Josephine Jobert admits she 'abandoned' co-star Shantol Jackson on show

The actress, who played Florence Cassell in the series, won’t be returning to the series, which is currently filming season 12. Chatting to HELLO! about the reasons behind her exit, she explained: "I already left in series eight, I thought it would be for good, honestly, I thought, 'I'd done.' Then they asked me back for series ten as I was like, 'Hmmm I don’t know, okay I'm going to do it.' But I knew it wouldn't be forever, I knew it. How long, I didn't know. I had an idea but I wasn't sure."

How sweet is this throwback?!

She continued: "Series ten was so good and we ended the series on a big cliffhanger between Neville and Florence, but I couldn't not come back, it would have been unfair… but I knew it would be just four episodes, to finish the story between the two characters and to be fair to the audience and respect them and that they follow the series… I couldn't just leave like that!"

While Ardal and Josephine’s time on the show might be over, former Death in Paradise detective Kris Marshall has confirmed that he will be starring in a show spin-off, Beyond Paradise, where he will reprise his role as Humphrey Goodman, and will this time be solving crimes in the UK. We can’t wait to watch!

