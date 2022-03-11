Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert shares moving post as she asks for help The star opened up about her plans to help refugees from Ukraine

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has appealed to her followers for help as she revealed that she and a friend are supporting Ukraine by buying necessary items for refugees.

Posting on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "I want to help as much as I can by collecting money to buy precious things for people who need it (diapers and other necessities for children, hygiene products, first aid kits, food, etc. I will go and choose everything myself with my friend @priss_cyla (who wanted to help) and we will drop it off at a collection point where volunteers then take care of sending it to the Ukrainians who are in need. I'll show you every step of the process."

The actress continued: "Here is a link to the collect that I created. I have already made a donation on it. Thanks to everyone who will participate." She added that people didn’t have to be in France to contribute. You can find Josephine’s collection here, which has raised over 800 euros so far.

On the donation site, Josephine added: "I want to bring my little stone to the building by collecting money to buy precious foodstuffs."

Josephine opened up about her new project

Josephine has returned to her home in Paris, France after leaving Death in Paradise in season 11. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Josephine revealed what prompted her decision. "I already left in series eight, I thought it would be for good, honestly, I thought, 'I'd done,'" she said. "Then they asked me back for series ten as I was like, 'Hmmm I don’t know, okay I'm going to do it.' But I knew it wouldn't be forever, I knew it.”

The star continued: “But I couldn't not come back, it would have been unfair… but I knew it would be just four episodes, to finish the story between the two characters and to be fair to the audience and respect them and that they follow the series… I couldn't just leave like that!"

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.