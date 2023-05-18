Cannes Film Festival 2023: 11 films we can't wait to watch

Cannes Film Festival 2023 is finally here, and there are some amazing movies coming out of the beloved event. From Indiana Jones to Wes Anderson to Cate Blanchett's new project, check out the most exciting films coming out of the festival here...

Asteroid City

Starring Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, the story takes place in a desert town in the 1950s as they welcome guests for a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention. The movie is the latest much-awaited movie from Wes Anderson, so all eyes will be on this one at Cannes.

WATCH: Asteroid City is premiering at Cannes Film Festival

Killers of the Flower Moon

Is another Oscar on the way for Leonardo DiCaprio? Directed by Martin Scorsese, the story follows a serial killer murdering members of Osage Nation in 'the Reign of Terror'. Also starring Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons, we're expecting great things!

© Apple Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford is back as the iconic archaeologist for the fifth instalment – and this time he's joined by Phoebe Waller Bridge! Starring as his goddaughter Helena, the pair go on a classic Indiana Jones-esque adventure – and we couldn't be more excited!

© Lucasfilm Ltd. Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Jeanne Du Barry

Receiving a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes, Johnny Depp returns to leading man status after his highly publicised court case with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The biographical drama follows Madame du Barry, played by Maïwenn, who becomes the favourite of King Louis XV.

Johnny Depp stars in Jeanne Du Barry

Elemental

If you adore Disney Pixar movies, you will be looking forward to this one! In the movie, we go to Element City, where all of the elements – fire, water, earth and air - live separately – before Ember and Wade join together to help save the city!

© pixar Will you be watching Elemental?

Occupied City

Directed by Steve McQueen, the documentary follows Amsterdam under Nazi occupation during World War II. Running at 4 hours 22 minutes, it's a serious slog – but could its lengthy runtime be worth it? It won't be leaving a stone unturned, that's for sure!

Occupied City promo snap

Firebrand

Starring Alicia Vikander as Katherine Parr, the story takes us to Tudor England, this time focusing on Katherine Parr, King Henry VIII's wife who 'survived' her husband.

The synopsis reads: "Katherine has done everything she can to push for a new future based on her radical Protestant beliefs. When an increasingly ailing and paranoid King returns, he turns his fury on the radicals, charging Katherine’s childhood friend with treason and burns her at the stake. Horrified and grieving, but forced to deny it, Katherine finds herself fighting for her own survival. Conspiracy reverberates through the palace. Everyone holds their breath – for the queen to slip up, for Henry to take her head like wives before. With the hope for a future free of tyranny at risk, will Katherine submit to the inevitable for the sake of King and country?"

Alicia Vikander stars in the new Tudor movie

Club Zero

Alice in Wonderland star Mia Wasikowska stars as Ms. Novak, who joins a boarding school to teach a conscious eating class, instructing that eating less is healthy. As the teachers catch up with what is going on, Club Zero becomes a reality. We're seriously intrigued about this one.

Mia stars in Club Zero

The Old Oak

Ken Loach is directing, so get your issues at the ready. The story follows TJ Ballantyne, the landlord of the local pub within a mining community. Hanging onto the pub by his fingertips, TJ struggles when the pub becomes contested territory when Syrian refugees are placed in the village, but eventually strikes a friendship with a young Syrian woman, Yara.

The Old Oak is directed by Ken Loach

The New Boy

Starring Cate Blanchett, the story takes place in 1940s Australia, where a nine-year-old Aboriginal boy arrives in a remote monastery, disturbing the delicate balance in a story of "spiritual struggle and the cost of survival".

Cate Blanchett stars as a nun

Strange Way of Life

Starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, the synopsis reads: "A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen.

"Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship."

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke star

