7 films and TV shows to watch if you love Richard Madden

Richard Madden is currently wowing viewers in Citadel, the new Amazon Prime Video show, alongside Priyanka Chopra. With the episodes being released weekly on the popular streaming platform, we have put together Richard's top TV shows and movies to watch while you wait for more…

Game of Thrones

Richard shot to fame thanks to his role in Game of Thrones, where he played the honourable, heroic and dashingly handsome eldest Stark son, Robb. In the show, Richard's role is one of the most compelling as Robb becomes determined to avenge his father by going to war with the Lannisters, becoming the King in the North. We’d say more, but we might get too emotional. An absolute must-watch!

1917

In this small but heartbreaking role, Richard plays Lieutenant Joseph Blake, the older brother of one of the soldiers set with the nightmarish task of getting a message to the front lines to call off a scheduled attack. Since the entire movie is focused on Tom and Will getting to Joseph on time, his role is an essential one.

1917 is a must-watch war movie

Bodyguard

If Game of Thrones put Richard on the map, then this is the role that made him a household name. In the BBC drama, Richard plays David, a protection officer who is tasked with the Home Secretary Julia Montague's security, despite struggling with PTSD. If you have yet to watch, you will devour this heart-pounding series in one sitting.

© Photo: BBC Richard plays David Budd in Bodyguard

Electric Dreams

Starring Richard alongside his Lady Chatterley’s Lover co-star, Holliday Grainger, the story follows a world of advanced technology where telepaths are the only method of long-distance communications. In it, Richard plays Agent Ross, a man tasked with investigating implications of the telepathy - particularly when people start wearing hoods to block them out.

Holliday Grainger and Richard Madden in Electric Dreams

Rocketman

In a surprisingly villainous turn for Richard, the actor stars in Rocketman as Elton John’s lover and manager, John Reid - and it turns out that the man can sing! Is there anything he can’t do?!

© Sky Richard Madden as John Reid

Cinderella

Richard plays Prince Kit - better known as Prince Charming - in the live-action version of Cinderella alongside Lily James. Although some Disney live-action remakes have been a little dubious over the years, this one was an excellent version of the fairytale!

Richard as Prince Kit

Lady Chatterley's Lover

In this risque period drama, Richard stars as a gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors, who has an affair with Lady Constance Chatterley, an upper class woman who looks for comfort after her husband is badly injured in the First World War, becoming distant.

Richard co-starred with Holliday in the drama

© Amazon Richard Madden as Citadel agent Mason Kane

