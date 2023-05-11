My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 trailer reveals tragedy for beloved character

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has dropped its first trailer – and the beloved rom-com looks like it's getting a Mamma Mia style twist. Although the trailer reveals sad news that Toula's father, Gus Portokalos, has passed away, the family decide to return to his hometown in Greece to meet his family.

The official synopsis reads: "From writer and director Nia Vardalos, the worldwide phenomenon My Big Fat Greek Wedding is coming back to cinemas with a brand-new adventure. Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Opa!" We're so ready! Check out the trailer below…

The new movie shows the return of plenty of familiar faces, including Nia Vardalos as Toula, Gia Carides as cousin Nikki, Joey Fatone as Angelo and Louis Mandylor as Nick. The movie will also of course see the return of Sex and the City star John Corbett, who plays Toula's husband Ian Miller.

Toula's father Gus was played by Michael Constantine, who very sadly passed away in 2021 aged 94. Nia shared a statement on social media at the time, writing: "Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael."

© UPI Media Nia Vardalos stars as Toula and John Corbett stars as Ian in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

She also revealed that "his wish" was that they continued to make the film, despite being unable to join them, adding that she "wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael's decision and will always treasure his last messages to me". Nia confirmed that the movie would be dedicated to the star's memory.

Fans shared their own thoughts at the time, with one writing: "SAD FAREWELL Michael Constantine was in many movies and TV shows. It would take several tweets to cover them. I first knew him for Room 222 and later caught up with his many movies from The Hustler to My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Michael was 94 years old. RIP."

The family is back in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Viola Davis also shared a tribute on Twitter, writing: "RIP Michael Constantine!! Spent time with you at Sundance Theatre Lab. Your work was wonderful, honest, heartfelt, and funny... But your heart and warmth tattooed itself in my memory. RIP sir.... a fond farewell."

Rita Wilson, who produced the latest film alongside her husband Tom Hanks, added: "My friend, Michael Constantine, our sweet patriarch of the Portokalos family, has gone to heaven. I’m so thankful for the love he brought to his Windex wielding, loving father in both our My Big Fat Greek Wedding Movies and the series My Big Fat Greek Life."

