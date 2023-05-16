Brie Larson shades Johnny Depp's controversial Cannes return after Amber Heard trial

The Captain Marvel star is one of the jurors at the Cannes Film Festival

Johnny Depp made his return to the film world a year after his controversial defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia.

The actor, 59, walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday for the premiere and screening of his film Jeanne du Barry, a French historical drama directed by Maïwenn.

VIDEO: Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at MTV VMAs

The movie opened the celebrated festival, and in a press conference ahead of the screening, Brie Larson, one of the jurors at this year's Cannes, was asked about the controversial decision to include the film.

When asked about the subject, at first, she avoided answering it directly, stating also that as a juror, she wouldn't be required to see any film not playing in competition.

MORE: Johnny Depp's unexpected personal change to lifestyle revealed after controversial trial – and it's worlds away from Hollywood

"You're asking me that?" the 33-year-old replied. "I'm sorry, I don't understand the correlation or why me specifically."

She was pressed further, however, and then responded with the cryptic: "You'll see, I guess, if I will see it. And I don't know how I'll feel about it if I do."

© Getty Images Brie is one of the members of this year's Cannes jury

During an earlier conference, festival chief Thierry Fremaux stated that the film would be screened as planned and stood by the decision to do so.

"I don't know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S.," he said. "To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule: it's the freedom of thinking, and the freedom of speech and act within a legal framework."

MORE: Brie Larson shocks fans with tattoo sleeve in unexpected transformation

Jeanne du Barry tells the story of King Louis XV and his 'favorite' lover. Johnny plays the quarrelsome king, while director Maïwenn, 47, will co-star as Jeanne.

It's the Pirates of the Caribbean star's first feature film in three years and following his trial, but his co-star, Bernard Montiel, claimed things were not harmonious once Maïwenn shouts "cut," and that the two were "screaming at each other the whole time."

© Getty Images Johnny's comeback film, Jeanne du Barry, opened this year's Cannes

"I've heard some noise from the shoot, very serious stuff," he told French talk show Touche pas à mon poste! (Don’t Touch My TV Set!).

"[Depp is] an excellent actor, when he comes on set, except sometimes at six in the morning the crew is ready, and nobody turns up. So of course, Maïwenn, who is the director, gets angry, and the next day she's the one who doesn't turn up."

SEE: Cannes 2023: All the incredible street style moments from La Croisette

RELATED: Cannes Film Festival: 15 best dresses of all time

In the clip, which was filmed in October but only recently surfaced, he adds: "And you've got Johnny Depp, and she's not there. It's finished, over this week, [but] it's going very, very badly. They don't get on at all; they're screaming at each other the whole time."

© Getty Images The decision to screen the French film has been controversially received

Jeanne du Barry follows "a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure" who "uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one," according to an official synopsis. While the film is being distributed by Netflix in France, no American date for release has been scheduled.

Johnny's return to the festival received thunderous applause on the red carpet ahead of the film's screening, as he was joined by the director and other members of the cast and crew Pauline Pollmann, Diego Le Fur, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory, and Melvil Poupaud.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.