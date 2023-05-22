Real reason Denise Welch is missing from Loose Women: explained

Denise Welch fans might find themselves wondering why the presenter is missing from the Loose Women panel over the next few weeks.

After Carol McGiffin departed over contract issues, viewers fretted that other stars would leave too, but Denise took to Instagram to explain why she's taking a break from the show.

Looking ultra-glamorous with a full set of fluttery lash extensions, Denise addressed her absence from Loose Women, watch the video below for her full statement...

WATCH: Denise Welch explains absence from Loose Women

"Today, on my 65th birthday, I want to say thank you in advance for all the lovely messages and comments that I've received.

"I'm going off on a little adventure for a couple of weeks so I'm going to be off here and off my phone. I don't quite know how I'm going to cope, but I'm going to give it a try, so don't think I have disappeared. It's just a temporary little holiday and I'll be back soon."

She reassured her followers she won't be alone, adding: "I'm going to be with my hubby, so we're both off an adventure," before adding that as well as today being her birthday, it's also the anniversary of her mother Annie's death.

"For those missing their mums, I'm thinking of you. It's a full circle. She brought me into the world on the 22nd of May and she left the world holding mine and my sister's hand on the 22nd of May, so it's a celebration of life as well."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Denise Welch and Jane Moore together on Loose Women

Denise's followers sent their admiration for her break from her phone, commenting: "Being off your phone for 2 weeks will be an adventure in itself!" and: "I'm sure all eyes on you doesn’t help, so relax, enjoy your adventure- and one day at a time!"

Others shared that Denise would be missed, writing: "I'm a bit sad but have a fantastic time," and: "Enjoy. We will miss you."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Denise Welch's Loose Woman co-hosts will miss her

While Denise didn't share details on where she's going, she's been known to treat herself to wellness breaks in the past, so perhaps she's heading off on a retreat again, hence the no-phone rule.

Earlier this year the former Waterloo Road star visited Jason Vale's Juice Retreat in Portugal, alongside This Morning host Alison Hammond, and while the ladies kept their phones on them, documenting the trip, it was a wellbeing-focused break.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Denise Welch is no stranger to a wellness break

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

While popular with celebrities looking to overhaul their health, juicing splits opinion - some people are avid believers in the practice as a reset, while others believe juicing is a form of restrictive eating that can lead to disordered eating. Others feel juicing removes the goodness from fruit and vegetables.

