Loose Women star Denise Welch reveals the 'disastrous' night that made her go sober

Loose Women star Denise Welch has opened up about the disastrous night that made her give up alcohol for good.

Speaking on Loose Women on Thursday, the Hollyoaks actress revealed that she'd become intoxicated after performing in a play called Steel Magnolias in 2012 and that the evening had ended in a "disaster" with her having "broken things" in her flat.

She recalled the lead up to the night, saying that Lincoln had given up drinking two months earlier and on the evening itself, had asked him to warn her if she was "getting a bit tipsy".

She told the rest of the panel the events of the night: "He said to me, 'Darling, you are getting a bit tipsy, there are paps taking pictures through the window. I don't want you to make a fool of yourself,'" to which Denise said she responded, "Don't you tell me what to do."

She continued: "I woke up the next day having no recollection of the evening. I'd broken things in the flat, it was a disaster."

The actress went on to say that Lincoln had recorded her in her drunken state and while she hadn't seen the video, she "didn't need to".

She then explained what Lincoln had said to her later that evening. She told the presenters: "He said to me that night, 'I'm just going to say, when we go out, if you have two glasses or more, I'm going to take myself away,' and I just thought to myself, 'I can't let him live a life where he doesn't know who's going to come through the door at night,' because I was in a relationship once and I didn't know what person was coming through that door."

"I stopped that night and that was ten years ago. I haven't touched a sherry trifle since," she added.

