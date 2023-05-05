Loose Women host Carol McGiffin's co-stars react to worrying health admission

Carol McGiffin quit the ITV show earlier this year, explaining that it was impacting her health

Carol McGiffin hasn't appeared on Loose Women for several months now, revealing the reason behind her decision to quit in a candid interview.

In an open chat with Best Magazine, Carol said: "I've had to step away from it, it was causing me too much stress."

The 63-year-old, who has been on the show on and off since 2000, explained that stress caused by the show was behind her inflamed appearance, which viewers picked up on in March, when she looked noticeably red during an appearance on the panel. Remind yourself of Carol's red face below.

WATCH: Carol McGiffin's red face worried fans on Loose Women

"A dermatologist said it was contact dermatitis and gave me a strong steroid cream, which did get rid of it, but didn't explain why it happened again when I went back to do more shows at the end of March," Carol said.

"It couldn't have been an allergy, because I threw all of my creams away and tests came back with nothing."

Carol went on to say that her skin issues haven't flared up again since quitting the show. "I think it must have been down to stress and you can't do stress when you've had cancer that is likely to return one day like I have."

The presenter's Loose Women colleagues were quick to send Carol their well wishes, with Brenda Edwards writing: "Carol, I always enjoy when you are on as we have such a laugh, but you of course must always do what is best for you! I really hope I get to see you again love you lots lovely lady. Keep Smiling."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Carol McGiffin's face became inflamed during her time on Loose Women

Frankie Bridge wrote: "Gutted Carol," while Coleen Nolan added: "Oh Carol I’ll miss you so much! But you're right, you shouldn't be dealing with stress!"

Carol explained to Best Magazine that the stress was down to contract issues, sharing: "The problem was, ITV were insisting, for the first time since I went back in 2018, that if I wanted to carry on doing the show, I would have to sign a contract that was totally unjust and unworkable for me, so I had to say 'no thanks'."

She added: "No one in their right mind would have signed that contract. And I can't see a way back from it."

Carol first appeared on the show in 2000 as a regular panellist, joining original cast members Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha.

© Y. Liou/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Carol McGiffin is a much-loved member of the Loose Women team

After 13 years on the programme, she decided to take a five-year break before returning in 2018. Ahead of her comeback, she wrote in a tweet that she would make a reappearance if "certain panellists were let go".

Responding to a follower who asked if she would go back, she responded in a tweet from 2017: " I would go back but only if certain panellist [sic] were let go."

Remind yourself of the original Loose Women panellists below...

© ITV Ruth Langsford is a main host on Loose Women

© ITV Nadia Sawalha joined the show for its launch in 1999

© ITV Jane Moore appeared in the very first episode of Loose Women

© ITV Kaye Adams appeared in episode one of Loose Women back in 1999

