Denise Welch faces 'terrifying' fear during controversial wellness break The Loose Women star is in Portugal on Jason Vale's juice retreat

This Morning host Alison Hammond and Loose Women star Denise Welch are currently on Jason Vale's juicing retreat in Portugal, a wellness break also loved by Carol Vorderman.

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically, with Denise and Alison seemingly having the times of their lives.

WATCH: Denise Welch plunges into lake during wellness break with Alison Hammond

Denise has visited the retreat before, alluding to her previous trip in a clip she posted on social media. In the video, Matty Healy's mother can be seen quivering on a wooden deck before plunging into a lake.

"As terrifying for me as last year's bungee jump because of my fear of being underwater," she admitted. "But I did it!"

The Jason Vale retreat isn't all about mental challenges, though. Denise also shared a video of herself, Alison and other attendees partaking in a mini trampoline exercise class.

WATCH: Alison and Denise bounce about on their wellness break

Denise's followers were delighted with the clip. Fellow actress and former Dancing on Ice star Sally Dynevor commented: "Looks amazing," while Angela Lonsdale wrote: "Have the best time darling!"

Kate Thornton added: "Can I come next time?" and Dame Kelly Holmes wrote: "Brilliant! Love this, wish I was with you."

Alison and Denise are enjoying their wellness retreat

Others wrote: "Wow, Denise you are surprising us every time!!" and: "OMG, I'm so jealous. Have the best time."

While popular with celebrities looking to overhaul their health, juicing splits opinion - some people are avid believers in the practice as a reset, while others believe juicing is a form of restrictive eating that can lead to disordered eating. Others feel juicing removes the goodness from fruit and vegetables.

