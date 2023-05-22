Madeleine McCann: police to begin new search in remote Portugal reservoir – details

German police are said to be beginning a search of a remote reservoir in Portugal as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who went missing in Praia da Luz in 2007 aged three.

According to reports, German authorities will soon be arriving at the Algarve location to close roads and begin a two-day search – which is being described as the first major operation of its kind since 2014 when British police conducted a dig in Praia de Luz.

The Barragem do Arade reservoir, which is a man-made dam, is located near the town of Silves in southern Portugal and, according to the Daily Mail, is a place that suspect Cristian Brueckner used to visit. It has also been reported that officers from Scotland Yard will be present during the search but only for observation. It is not clear what prompted the search and Portuguese officials have not yet made any official comment.

Madeleine was aged three when she vanished on 3 May 2007 from the holiday apartment in Praia da Luz where the McCann family was staying. Kate and Gerry dined at a nearby restaurant with friends while Maddie slept in their villa with her twin younger siblings, Sean and Amelie, as the adults took in turns to check on the children. When Kate checked in at 10pm, Madeleine was missing from the room.

While the investigation into Maddie’s disappearance is ongoing, a young Polish woman, Julia Wendell, recently made headlines after claiming that she believed that she might be the missing youngster, having similar features including Maddie's unusual iris in one eye. However, a DNA test confirmed that this wasn’t the case, and the McCanns remained silent during the investigation into Julia's identity.

More recently, Kate and Gerry McCann shared a message to their missing daughter on her 20th birthday. Posting on the 12 May, the family shared a video slideshow full of photos of Maddie with the caption: "Happy birthday Madeleine! We love you and we're waiting for you. We're never going to give up.

"Madeleine McCann is 20 years-old today. She's still missing, still missed and we are never going to give up trying to find her." Their followers were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Happy Birthday - never forgotten - always in my thoughts," while another wrote: "Happy birthday sweet girl you did not deserve this hope you're found one day."

