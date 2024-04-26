Pierce Brosnan, 70, looks a far cry from 007 in new photos which will shock fans

Talk about head-turning! Pierce Brosnan left fans doing a double-take when he was photographed looking very different from the debonair 007.

Pierce, 70, was snapped with thinning, grey hair and wrinkles and sported a slighter frame than normal. However, fans needn’t be alarmed as his transformation is all for a movie.

The James Bond actor was on the set of Giant in which he’s playing the late Irish boxing trainer, Brendan Ingle, who trained British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem Hamed and helped make him a star.

There wasn’t a tuxedo in sight as Pierce donned a tracksuit to film his scenes and added a pair of wire-rimmed glasses to complete his look.

The star gave a thumbs up to cameras during a break from shooting and when he smiled it appeared he’d also had his teeth worked on.

The movie follows Naseem’s rags-to-riches story as he climbed the ranks to world champion with Brendan by his side.

The boxer, now 50, grew up in working-class Sheffield and worked in the steel industry before being discovered.

Director and screenwriter, Rowan Athale, said he’s been eager to tell Naseem’s story for years.

“The story of fabled boxing trainer Brendan Ingle and his tempestuous relationship with protege ‘Prince’ Naseem is both legendary and truly cinematic,” he told Variety.

“It’s exciting, necessary, hilarious, and heartbreaking, and to be making this movie with the incomparable Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud, and with the support of the one and only Sylvester Stallone and his Balboa Productions team, is a dream come true.”

Pierce is filming in Yorkshire, England, and usually splits his time between Hawaii and California, where he lives with his wife, Keely.

The Irish-born actor has been married to for over 20 years and they recently celebrated the anniversary of when they first met in 1994.

Keely, 60, took to Instagram to share a slew of loved-up photos marking their time together as she reflected on that first meeting and the relationship that followed.

"4-8-94 was my lucky day," she mused. "How could I have [known] as I walked around the corner and into your life that my destiny was about to change forever?"

"Thanking my lucky stars that I had the courage to introduce myself to you and forever grateful for the connection and family we share 3 decades later. Happy 30th Anniversary! @piercebrosnanofficial Time [flies] on love's wings."

The feeling was quite mutual, as Pierce returned the sentiment with a comment on her post that read: "Thank God for you my dear Keely, you have given me wings to fly. Love you dearly."

