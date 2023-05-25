6 moments from funeral in Succession episode 9 you might have missed

Succession season four's penultimate episode has been widely praised by fans and critics alike – and for good reason. The instalment, which followed the funeral of Logan Roy, had many brilliant blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments revealing character dynamics. Ahead of the season finale, here are some subtle yet genius moments you might have missed…

Connor and Kendall's glance at Roman

During Shiv's speech, she discusses how scared of Logan they used to be when they were children. She recounts a story where they would play outside of his office, and imitated Logan as he yelled at them to be quiet. In that moment, both Connor and Kendall appear to subconsciously look at Roman, who famously bore the brunt of his father's verbal abuse while they were growing up. The brief moment would suggest that Shiv's impression reminded them of Logan's treatment of his youngest son.

Ewan realizes something about Kendall

In a very brief moment, Logan's brother Ewan – who openly, deeply disapproved of his brother – glances at the coffin before his eyes flit to Kendall. In episode eight, Kendall expresses his concern to Shiv that he isn't a good father, adding: "maybe the poison drips through". In that moment, it appears that Ewan has spotted Kendall's striking similarity to his late brother.

© Home Box Office Ewan glanced at Kendall and at Logan's coffin in the episode

Mattson and Mencken's moment

During Kendall's incredible speech about his father, the camera flicks to the crowd – focusing on Matsson's clearly impressed reaction to Kendall's impromptu eulogy. Moments later, the camera focuses on America's new maybe President Menken, who looks similarly impressed by the speech. Since the two of them are instrumental to the future of Waystar Royco, could this have been an excellent audition for Kendall?

© Home Box Office Menken also attended the funeral

Caroline and Gerri's Roman moment

Roman's breakdown was hard to watch, particularly since we are so used to him being the hard-faced jokester who had 'pre-grieved' his father. However, in the moment that Roman begins sobbing while being supported by his siblings, we see a moment of his mother Caroline's reaction, who looks somewhat embarrassing and awkward, before focusing on Gerri.

© Home Box Office The Roy children's mother, Caroline

Despite Gerri and Roman's relationship being an odd one, it appears that Gerri is clearly more of a mother figure to him that Caroline, as she looks genuinely concerned by his response. Later, she also tell the board off for rewatching his meltdown.

Shiv's speech – and Kendall

In Shiv's speech, she finally admits her father's faults, revealing that she struggled to be his daughter. She said: "He couldn't fit a whole woman in his head." In that moment, Kendall's behaviour with the women in his life earlier in the episode become more poignant than ever.

Despite previously purporting himself as a champion of women, the closer he has become to turning into Logan is to threaten his ex-wife by taking custody of the children, and gaslighting his long suffering assistant Jess, blaming her for telling him that she wanted to leave her job.

© Home Box Office Jess wants to leave her job with Kendall in Succession

Kendall Roy's speech progression - and what it means

While beginning the speech on a shaky start, attempting to work out what Roman was trying to say and giving up on it entirely, receiving rapturous applause for his off-the-cuff eulogy, almost showed his transformation into his dad.

© HBO Kendall doing his speech at Logan's funeral

Jeremy Strong alluded to the profound change the funeral has on Kendall, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "It is his father’s funeral and simultaneously Kendall’s coronation. I leave that church, there’s been a profound transformation from the way I walked into that church to the way I leave that church. And the sort of hatching plots with Hugo, there is just a determination in the character. I think more and more we see that he is Logan Roy’s son and that Logan is his middle name."

