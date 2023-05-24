What does HBO Max's rebrand into Max mean for shows like Succession and The Last of Us, plus your subscription plan?

HBO Max is now officially just Max as of May 23, here's what that means

The time has come to say goodbye to HBO Max, and welcome the newly minted Max into your televisions and other devices, following the streamer's rebrand into the shortened name.

Not only will HBO users and viewers see a rebrand into the new name, but the update has brought a whole onslaught of changes, mainly additional shows thanks to HBO's recent $43 billion merger with Discovery+. This means that Max's offerings include both HBO and Discovery shows (they own Food Network, HGTV, and TLC), plus content from parent company Warner Brothers.

In a statement describing their new platform, HBO explained: "Max is the enhanced service replacing HBO Max." Read below for what else that means for HBO, Discovery+, and your favorite shows.

Why did HBO Max become Max?

While HBO (an acronym for Home Box Office) has always been known for prestigious scripted dramas such as Succession, Game of Thrones, and The Sopranos, their merger and rebrand is an effort to expand themselves into a more family-friendly streaming service. Now, Max will include HBO's classic scripted series, Discovery+'s unscripted reality TV, plus Warner Brothers' collection of children's content.

While HBO will remain HBO, dropping the name from HBO Max is also intended to prevent consumers from associating that brand's premium content with Discovery's more mass-market fare like Dr. Pimple Popper or My 600-Lb. Life.

© Getty The Sopranos was on of HBO's first major hit dramas

Are any HBO shows leaving the streamer?

The very opposite, as Max will include far more content than HBO Max did. In their statement, the streamer further explained: "The service will feature iconic programming, including all the HBO content you already love," detailing that in addition, users will "get a wealth of real-world shows in a wide range of genres, including reality, lifestyle, food, true crime, and more," which are more in line with what Discovery+ previously offered.

Will a Max subscription cost more than HBO Max?

As HBO Max becomes Max on May 23, your current subscription plan won't automatically change or become more expensive. However, there are more subscription plans offered that cost either more or less.

Max's ad-supported tier is $9.99 a month, while their ad-free option is currently $15.99. In the midst of their rebrand, they have added a new plan, the Max Ultimate Ad Free Subscription, which costs $19.99 a month. The new subscription will offer an even wider-range of content in 4k Ultra HD, as well as the ability for up to four separate users to use the streamer simultaneously, making up to 100 offline downloads, plus Dolby Atmos and Vision will be available for select content and devices.

© Home Box Office Succession is a current Max favorite

As for Discovery+ subscribers – the plan was previously $4.99 a month – especially those not interested in HBO content – they'll be able to maintain that plan, as Discovery+ will remain a separate, lower-tiered entity.

What shows will Max now offer?

Aside from classics such as The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Sex Lives of College Girls, Gossip Girl, plus And Just Like That, now the streamer's content has doubled, and will also include shows such as Property Brothers, Fixer to Fabulous, The Pioneer Woman, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, 90 Day Finacé, Return to Amish, and more.

© Getty Food Network shows such as Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have been added to Max's offerings

With all of their new offerings, Max's new slogan is officially "The one to watch," and CEO David Zaslav explained: "It's the one to watch because it's the place every member of the household can go to see exactly what they want at any given time.

Learn more about Max here. The new streamer is automatically updated to Max on the former HBO Max app.

