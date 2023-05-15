Succession: viewers predict major death in episode 9 after tense preview

Succession fans have been loving the final season of the hit show, at episode eight shows the relationship between our favorite siblings come to an all-time low after Kendall and Roman discover that Shiv betrayed them, and facilitate a right-wing candidate into office as the next President.

However, it is the new trailer for episode nine that has fans concerned. The upcoming episode will be centred on Logan’s funeral, and sees a slowly unravelling Roman Roy preparing to give the eulogy in church. Watch the preview here…

WATCH: Succession season 4 episode 9 sees the funeral of Logan Roy take place

One person wrote on Twitter: "I cannot even conceive of what next week's episode will be like. That preview has me convinced that Roman is going to crack in the most tragic, uncomfortable, and slightly hilarious of ways, and it will either unite the Roys or shatter them for good." Another person added: "So Roman is definitely going to die this episode. Or be completely [expletive] and be destroyed. This trailer seems pretty on the nose."

Viewers also discussed Roman, who is played by Kieran Culkin, and his apparent sudden personality change in episode eight, where he defiantly went against his sister to insist that Mencken is made President.

© Home Box Office Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession

Arguing that this wasn’t surprising, one person wrote: "Remember 'the game' from the #Succession pilot? Over four seasons we’ve been sucked into their family drama because of the excellent craft of the show’s storytelling. But this election episode reminds us that this story is about how WE are the pawns in these rich people’s game."

Another person added: "I see a lot of people disappointed in Roman tonight but i need you all to remember he tore a million-dollar check in a child’s face in the pilot so where was the bar exactly."

© Home Box Office Roman demands naming a president in episode 8

Speaking about how the show changed the audience’s perceptions on Kendall, Roman and Shiv, another person added: "By zooming out and showing the real-world context these characters have been ignoring for four seasons, this episode REALLY eviscerates any audience empathy the show has ever built up for any of them. I think it's a pretty incredible endgame move."

© Home Box Office Hoping to work the angles, Kendall and Roman ask Shiv to invite a campaign insider to Logan's pre-election day party

Season four will be the show’s last, and Jesse Armstrong previously opened up about why, telling The New Yorker: "You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?

"We could do a couple of short seasons or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

