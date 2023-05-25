Watch Al Roker leave co-stars shocked with surprise move on Today after surgery

The NBC News weatherman was away after getting knee replacement surgery

Al Roker has often been on the minds of his Today Show co-stars ever since he took time away from the show because of a knee replacement.

He has, however, made appearances on Today and Third Hour to share updates on his recovery and life at home with his new knee.

The beloved 68-year-old weatherman revealed in a cameo on Wednesday that while there were complications with the surgery, he was slated to make his return appearance on Tuesday, May 30.

However, his co-stars on Third Hour were left shocked when he decided to make a surprise move while they were on the air. Watch the moment in the video below:

WATCH: Al Roker leaves Today Show co-stars in shock with surprise appearance

