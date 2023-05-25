Watch Al Roker leave co-stars shocked with surprise move on Today after surgery

Al Roker has often been on the minds of his Today Show co-stars ever since he took time away from the show because of a knee replacement.
He has, however, made appearances on Today and Third Hour to share updates on his recovery and life at home with his new knee.
The beloved 68-year-old weatherman revealed in a cameo on Wednesday that while there were complications with the surgery, he was slated to make his return appearance on Tuesday, May 30.
However, his co-stars on Third Hour were left shocked when he decided to make a surprise move while they were on the air. Watch the moment in the video below:
