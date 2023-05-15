Today's Al Roker delivers emotional message as he recovers from surgery

Al Roker has shared an emotional post to celebrate mother's day while he continues to recover from his knee replacement surgery. The Today Show star shared a loving tribute to his later mother via Instagram on Sunday, along with five rare photos of his much-missed mom Isabel Smith Roker.

The beloved daytime TV host has previously posted touching tributes to his mom before on mother's day, as well as at other times when he has become nostalgic for his past family life. This year, Al wrote: "Still missing Isabel Smith Roker on a beautiful #mothersday from the day I was a gleam in Al Roker, Sr.’s eye til the day she left us: We love you Mom."

© Al Roker on Instagram The weather host's photo of his mom Isabel and dad Albert

One of the special things about this year's collection of sweet throwback photos was the inclusion of one image featuring Al's mom and dad, seemingly from prior to Al's birth. This image also offered fans a small glimpse into what might have been the popular meteorologist's childhood home, complete with an old-fashioned looking chair and healthy looking houseplant.

Those who saw Al's collection of photos on Instagram were quick to comment sweet messages of support for the star as he remembered his mom on this special Sunday occasion. "Your mother was so stunning. Such a beautiful presence," said Cooking Channel star Jocelyn Adams.

"The way your dad looks at her," another person sweetly added. "Never too old to miss your mom. Missing my beautiful mom today and everyday," commented one fan emotionally in response to Al's tribute. Meanwhile a fourth said: "What a beautiful lady! Hope you’re doing well," before adding in reference to Al's loving wife: "Happy Mother's Day to Deborah."

One other comment left on the post also sent Al a kind message of good wishes while also referring to his post: "What a beautiful mama, hope your knee is healing well by the way," it read. As previously mentioned, Al has recently been taking a break from his Today Show hosting duties as a result of him receiving knee replacement surgery.

© Al Roker on Instagram Another of Al's throwback photos

On Saturday May 13, Al's wife, fellow TV journalist Deborah Roberts took to social media to give an update on his condition, admitting that it had been a "challenging" but rewarding couple of weeks what with Al's knee replacement surgery, the release of her book, Lessons Learned and Cherished, and a trip to England to report on the Coronation too. But she suggested all had gone well.

© Getty Images Al Roker with his wife Deborah Roberts in 2019

On air last week, Al's friend and fellow Today Show weather host Dylan Dreyer left a sweet message wishing him all the best while she was introducing a weather forecast for the Today team. ""Nice to be here, I'm so glad Al is doing fine and I'm sure he's watching," she said, before then giving him a special shout-out by saying: "Good morning, buddy!"

Last year, Dylan Dreyer stood in for Al, when he was away for over a month after suffering from blood clots in his lungs and undergoing a subsequent surgery. He returned at the top of the new year but announced he would have to take more time off for his knee replacement surgery.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer has been filling in for Al and sending best wishes for his speedy recovery

© Al Roker on Instagram The Roker family all together in another of Al's photos from Sunday

© Al Roker on Instgram Al Roker with his mom Isabel

© Getty Images Al sat hosting Today with his friends and costars prior to his departure for surgery this May

© Getty Images The Today Show hosts partying at the Cable Hall of Fame Gala in May 2023

