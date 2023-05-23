Today's stunning new host revealed as fans delight over show shake-up - see photos

It was an exciting morning for Today as the show announced their latest contributor... Ally Love!

The popular Peloton instructor who is also a motivational speaker, entrepreneur and writer, will debut a regular series, “Love Your Mornings” focused on mindfulness and motivation.

The announcement was made live on-air on Tuesday, May 23, as Ally, 37, will now join her Today colleagues including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ally to the TODAY family,” said Libby Leist, Executive Vice President of TODAY and Lifestyle. “As we rapidly expand our Start TODAY wellness community, Ally embodies why we are so passionate about this space. Her enthusiasm is inspiring, and we can’t wait to share it with our audiences."

Ally is thrilled to be a part of the project and added: "I’m excited and truly grateful to be joining the TODAY family. I believe in the daily work of this community and am honored to jump in across all platforms.

"I look forward to sharing small attainable changes we can all make to create a huge impact in our day-to-day lives when it comes to wellness and taking care of ourselves and others.”

Start TODAY is a multi-platform wellness community with more than 450k subscribers. Members come together for monthly fitness challenges, expert guidance and accessible meal planning. Users can access the Start TODAY newsletter here: https://on.today.com/3WlQl8P.

In addition to her announcement this morning, Love will also appear on The 3rd Hour of TODAY and TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Ally began her career as a dancer for the New York Knicks and as a model for brands such as Adidas. She was a host for the Nets from 2012, which lead to her hiring by Peloton in 2017.

Ally will, no doubt, be welcomed with open arms as the Today hosts have forged friendships both on and offscreen over the years. Hoda and Savannah are particularly close and opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview to speak about their friendship and how much they love working together.

"We feel grateful every single day," Savannah gushed. "I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

Hoda also spoke about their bond, adding: "In life, I live by this mantra - 'It gets greater, later,' - and all the best things in my life have happened since I turned 50. I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having. I have two children that were even so far out of my dreams so I'm thankful for the fact that magic still happens later in life. It really does get greater later. It gets better and I'm grateful for that."

See below for more photos of Ally and her Today co-stars.

© Getty Images The host of the show are close-knit

© Getty Images The Today family will welcome Ally with open arms

© Getty Images Today made the announcement live on-air

