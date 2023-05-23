Al Roker talks 'complications' during on-air health update as co-stars lend support – details

The Today Show weatherman has powered through health trouble in the past as well

Al Roker has been absent from the Today Show over the past couple weeks because of a knee replacement, but nothing can keep him down!

The beloved TV weatherman, 68, FaceTimed into the Third Hour of Today on Tuesday, May 23, to share an update on his recovery with his co-stars Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, and Craig Melvin.

Branded as a birthday "surprise" for Craig, who turned 44 over the weekend, Al showed up to cheer his co-stars on and reveal how he was doing post-surgery.

"That's not really a birthday surprise," Al joked, leaving his co-hosts in hysterics. "You didn't exactly break the bank for that one."

Al stated that he was doing fine. "I'm going to be honest. I've had a number of replacements, knee replacements. It's not a big surprise.

"This one has been the toughest one yet because they had to take out the old one, which had some complications, and then put in a new one."

© Instagram Deborah gave an update on Al's condition after his knee surgery

He showed them a photograph of the new knee, saying that it took a "lot of work," describing the hinge and the titanium cone that had to be implanted to help support it.

The dad-of-three was asked about his recovery and physical therapy process, and he replied that while he was feeling good already, his doctor thought otherwise.

"I started cooking," he said, even sharing a video on social media of his latest creation, although when his doctor saw it, he simply responded: "Mmm, no, we're not doing that."

Al was admitted to the hospital on May 9 for his knee replacement surgery and the following day, he updated his fans on his progress.

© Getty Images Al's co-stars showed their support

Alongside a clip from his hospital room, where the sun was rising over New York City, he wrote: "Feeling grateful and #hopeful on this #firstday with my #newknee Who knew?," and he was immediately inundated with supportive messages.

One wrote: "You got this. The first 2 weeks it will feel like a long recovery and then bam!! You are going to feel like a new person. Speedy recovery. Looking forward to seeing those Central Walk walking posts," and another added: "Wishing you a speedy recovery @alroker," while many more sent prayers.

Al has struggled with his health in the past, having lost over 100 pounds in the past two decades after a gastric bypass surgery in 2002, and a recent hospital stint due to blood clots in his lungs, when Dylan stood in for him on the main show.

© Getty Images Dylan has been subbing in for Al on the main show

Before his late 2022 surgery, though, Al was an avid walker, and fans could count on seeing a video update from him everyday on his Instagram chatting to the camera as he got in his routine 10,000 steps a day.

