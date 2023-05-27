Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman confesses she knows when show will end

Heartstopper's creator Alice Oseman has confessed she has an end point in mind for the hugely popular TV show which is based on her webcomic of the same name. The creative behind the Netflix show revealed her plans for its future during an exclusive HELLO! interview ahead of our Pride month coverage.

"I definitely have an end point in mind, just because I know what's going to happen in the whole story, [and] because I've got the comics planned out," Alice, who uses she/they pronouns, explained. "And I imagine," she continued, "Four seasons would see out the whole story of Heartstopper."

© Netflix The Heartstopper cast celebrating season one

Following the love story's success on Netflix last year, the streaming service renewed the series – for which the 28-year-old author and illustrator is a writer and producer – for two more seasons. Therefore, Alice's dream of letting the story run for four seasons isn't too far from being realised.

"We'll just have to see how seasons two and three do," they confessed, before adding hopefully: "[Let's] keep our fingers crossed." Fans of the show will certainly be doing that, as excitement regarding Nick, Charlie and their friends' many stories continues to grow as more and more people discover the uplifting series on Netflix.

Season two of the show is due for release on 3 August 2023, but fans are currently still awaiting a trailer. While the hugely successful hit has released a first look at its second instalment, not much else is known about the show beyond what readers of the comic know they can expect from Alice's story.

© Netflix Alice celebrating Heartstopper season one with its key cast members

Photos and footage of the stars filming the show's second season have also helped provide teasers for avid fans, and the acclaimed author also opened up to HELLO! about one of the days the crew spent filming in Paris.

"It was such a magical but also so stressful filming experience," she said, thinking back, before continuing light-heartedly: "Part of that [shoot] was going up the Eiffel Tower, so we went up the Eiffel Tower at like 7am one day, and we all had to get up at the crack of dawn and go up the service elevator of the Eiffel Tower – which is terrifying, by the way."

© Netflix Tara and Darcy in Paris in a still from Heartstopper season two

The creative then teased a romantic sounding scene for all the Heartstopper characters, before finishing her anecdote with some disbelief at how lucky they were to get to experience what they did. "We filmed them looking out over Paris as the sun was rising and I mean, that was- it was just mind-blowing. I can't quite believe that we were allowed to do that!" she said.

During her interview with HELLO!, the 28-year-old asexual and aromantic star also revealed how she had been able to deliver on her wish to share an ace and aro coming out story through the character of Isaac. "Isaac is going to have an asexual and aromantic storyline in Heartstopper," Alice said, later elaborating that Isaac's identity focused story would be "introduced in a big way" in season two.

© Netflix Charlie's friends Tao and Elle in a still from Heartstopper season two

"We've got a lot of characters in Heartstopper," the Radio Silence author admitted, "So it's not, like, the main focus of the story… but it is a storyline that is built on through the season." However it is something she is very proud to be able to have delivered: "I hope to carry it on in season three, because there's a lot to unpack, there's a lot to explore, and there's a lot to be said… [and] it was very important and I really wanted to have some kind of ace-aro story in Heartstopper," she continued.

