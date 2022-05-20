Heartstopper reveals future after season one - and fans have major reaction

Heartstopper fans, listen up! The future of the Netflix show has been heavily speculated in recent times, but now it has been confirmed that the heartwarming show will return for not one, but another two seasons.

In a rare move, the streaming site has commissioned another two instalments in the story it has been revealed, which means a whole lot more of Nick and Charlie's adorable love story!

WATCH: Alice Oseman shares a special announcement about Heartstopper's future...

Fans of the show couldn't contain their excitement at the news and wasted no time in celebrating. Taking to Twitter after the official Netflix account shared the news, one wrote: "BEST NEWS I GOT THIS WEEK."

Another said: "OMG, Tell me that I'm not dreaming and that is absolutly true ??!!!! Thank you @netflix for keeping this amazing show. Can't wait to see the cast again."

"This is fantastic news! Thank you for listening to the fans and realizing what you have with this series. Let's go to Paris!" a third added, referencing the gang's trip to the French capital, which features in the second graphic novel by illustrator and author Alice Oseman.

Discussing the potential storyline with HELLO! back in April, Yasmin Kinney, who plays Elle, teased that it helps set in motion Elle and Tao's romance. Eeek!

"What was once such a strong, beautiful friendship has turned into a beautiful relationship," she said before adding: "I think in season two, there's going to be just a lot more drama, trips, public outings and friendship development."

The LGBTQ+ series climbled to the top of Netflix's most-watched TV shows list in 54 countries not long after it made its debut on the streaming site back in April and has a 'certified fresh' and 100% Critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

