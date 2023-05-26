Sarah Snook's first project after Succession sounds seriously good

Sarah Snook has wowed fans in the final season of Succession, so what will the Australian-born star be up to after the show’s conclusion? Well, we already have the answer! The actress is set to star in an upcoming Netflix movie - and it sounds a little bit terrifying!

The movie is set to be directed by Daina Reid, who has thrillers including Shining Girls, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Outsider under her belt, with the synopsis reading: “As a fertility doctor, Sarah has a firm understanding of the cycle of life. However, when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.”

WATCH: Sarah Snook’s next project Run Rabbit Run looks seriously good

The movie is set to star Sarah, The Serpent actor Damon Herriman, The Shepherd actress Greta Scacchi and newcomer Lily LaTorre.

Book lovers might also recognise the screenwriter behind the movie, as Hannah Kent has written several bestselling novels including Devotion and Burial Rites. Sign us up!

© Netflix Sarah Snook is set to star in the Netflix movie

The movie will land on Netflix on 28 June, two months after the Succession finale airs. Sarah played Shiv Roy on the HBO show for four seasons, and admitted that she was shocked to learn that the latest instalment would be the show’s last.

Speaking to LA Times, she explained: “I was very upset. I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

© Netflix Lily LaTorre as Mia in Run Rabbit Run

She added: “Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much. But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”

MORE: What does HBO Max's rebrand into Max mean for shows like Succession and The Last of Us, plus your subscription plan?

MORE: Succession: who is Nate Sofrelli and what is his relationship with Shiv?

Her co-star and onscreen dad, Brian Cox, had a very different perspective, and opened up about the show’s ending on This Morning, telling Allison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “Some television shows live well past their sell-by date, but this won’t happen to our television show. And that’s because of the integrity of [showrunner] Jesse Armstrong. I think it was tough for him to bring it to a close.

© Netflix Sarah Snook as Sarah in Run Rabbit Run

“A lot of people… I mean Sarah Snook, she didn’t even know it was finishing until the last read-through. I mean, she’s being very stupid not to realise that it was actually going to finish.”

He jokily continued: “Apparently they’ve all been crying. All that nonsense, you know… I really don’t understand it, you know? […] I mean, I’ll hug, but I will not cry over it, I’ve got a lot of work on that I’m doing. I’m very busy.”

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.