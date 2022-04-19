Exclusive: Selling Sunset season five will see Emma Hernan find romance Selling Sunset returns on Netflix on Friday 22 April

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan has teased that fans will see her find love in the new season which drops on Netflix on Friday 22 April.

"Season five is even better than four, 100%, and for me you get to see a little more of my personal life - I am excited for everyone to get to know me a little more," the reality star told HELLO! at the DIRECTV SPACE activation at Neon Carnival.

WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for Selling Sunset season five trailer

"We will see a little love interest with me - and we're still spending some time together now," she revealed, admitting that her close friends Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young have been giving her "great advice".

"I don't kiss and tell but I do get advice for the girls, they give such great advice and want the best for me–-they are the most supportive group of girls which is so nice," she shared.

And believe it or not, there will be even more sass coming our way.

"We do have a new girl, Chelsea, and I am so excited to have her, she brings sass," Emma joked. "We always need more sass! And she is very intelligent and I love her."

Emma at Neon Carnival

Emma joined the show in season four alongside Vanessa Vilella, who previously told HELLO! that the season would be "definitely explosive."

The new episodes will also show romance blossoming - and ending - between Jason Oppenheim, the owner of The Oppenheim Group alongside his brother, and realtor Chrishell Stause.

Vanessa shared that she had no idea that Jason and Chrishell were together while the gang was filming: "I always saw that they had a beautiful friendship and chemistry."

Chelsea is the new girl who brings 'sass'

Chrishell and Jason were Selling Sunset's most unexpected duo when they confirmed relationship rumors in 2021 but after almost five months of dating, the celebrity realtors decided to part ways.

In a heartbreaking statement, Chrishell broke her silence following the split, describing her co-star as her "best friend", but that he was "ultimately not aligned" with her personal values.

