The Repair Shop to welcome famous faces for 'very special' episodes in new series

The Repair Shop is set to welcome three famous faces to the barn in the upcoming new series, which arrives on BBC One on June 7.

Children's author Michael Rosen will appear as a guest in the new season, bringing the team of experts a significant piece of Covid pandemic documentation for an episode about the NHS.

© Ricochet Michael Rosen appears in an NHS special of the programme

The former Children's Laureate and bestselling author of We're Going On A Bear Hunt became seriously ill with coronavirus during the pandemic and was in a coma for 40 days. A record of his care, which was kept by NHS staff and is the only documentation he has from the time, will be transformed by the experts.

© Ricochet Michael brings his patient diary from his time in hospital during the coronavirus pandemic

The barn will also welcome social commentator and political activist, Patrick Vernon, who led a successful campaign for 22 June to be recognised annually as Windrush Day. Patrick brings with him a radiogram that belonged to late friend Eddie Noble, a Second World War veteran from Jamaica who settled in the UK after serving in the RAF.

The update was shared on social media with two photos from the upcoming episodes. The caption read: "We're so proud to announce that the new series of #TheRepairShop will feature two very special programmes, marking both the 75th anniversary of the Empire Windrush's arrival to the UK and the birth of the NHS.

© Ricochet Patrick Vernon appears in a Windrush special of the programme

"The series starts on June 7th at 8pm on BBC One & iPlayer."

Fans were quick to recognise Michael, with one person commenting: "Lovely to see Michael Rosen," while another wrote: "…is that Michael Rosen?"

Other viewers simply expressed their excitement, with one person writing: "Brilliant, such a marvellous programme," while another commented: "Excellent! Excited to see it!"

© Ricochet Ltd Simon Armitage appears as a guest on the new series

The first episode of the new series will also see another familiar face walk through the barn doors. According to the BBC website, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage will bring his treasured harmonium, which holds memories of his late father, to be revived by the experts.

© Ricochet Ltd Simon Armitage brings his treasured harmonium to the barn in the new series

The new series comes just weeks after the show won a TV BAFTA for an episode featuring King Charles III, titled 'The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit'.

WATCH: King Charles pays Jay Blades a visit at The Repair Shop

The episode saw Jay Blades and the team visit Charles at Dumfries House in Scotland. The King, who was still the Prince of Wales during the episode's filming in October 2022, brought two treasured items for repair: an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.

© Photo: BBC King Charles appeared on a BAFTA-winning episode of the show

After accepting the Daytime award, Jay revealed in the winners' room that the show has been commissioned for another two years.

When asked if he would continue on the programme, he said: "I think we've been commissioned for another two years if I'm not mistaken. We are going to do more. We've just won a BAFTA so I think they're going to want us to stay on air."

© Photo: BBC Jay paid Charles a visit at Dumfries House in Scotland

The 53-year-old also added that viewers can expect to see some new experts joining the team.

© Kate Green/BAFTA The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit won the Daytime TV BAFTA

