Exclusive: Jay Blades reveals the secret to his marriage with Lisa Zbozen Jay Blades also talks about King Charles' coronation

Television presenter Jay Blades has revealed the secret behind blissful married life with his new wife. The Repair Shop star married Lisa Zbozen – as exclusively revealed by HELLO! magazine – in a secret ceremony in Barbados in November last year and he says that married life is 'really, really good'.

"I think what we had in Barbados, we've created in our house and every time I go back home on a Friday [from filming The Repair Shop] we play music and dance for hours," he said. "The other day we danced for four hours. That was really cool."

See moving footage from Jay and Lisa's wedding below...

Loading the player...

Jay also spoke about how he is excited to see the results of the painstaking restoration of a 700-year-old chair which will be used at King Charles’s coronation in May.

MORE: What 'surprises' Charles Spencer about the royal family revealed

"I cannot wait to see what the chair looks like. I would have loved to have been involved in it but I never got the phone call. But that’s alright – there was probably loads of people ready to jump on board."

The mutual respect between Jay and Charles was plain to see when the then-Prince of Wales appeared on an episode of the Repair Shop in October. And Jay is a big fan.

"He's been speaking about sustainability for years. Nobody really took him seriously but now we do. I admire our king quite a lot with regards to heritage crafts and sustainability because he puts his slant on sustainability into action."

Jay Blades has revealed the secret behind blissful married life

Credit: Jacob Cramp

Will he be going to the coronation? "I haven't received an invite yet but I haven't been home for a couple of weeks. So I might have had but I don’t know," he laughs.

MORE: Princess Kate beams as she cradles Prince Louis in new Mother's Day portrait

SEE: Princess Eugenie shares adorable new photo with son August in heart-warming Mother's Day tribute

The presenter also told the magazine how, last week, one of his dreams came true when he opened his first bricks and mortar store, Jay & Co, in Poole, Dorset.

The store sells restored and sustainable furniture and saw queues of people lining up to visit when it first opened. "It was a very proud moment for me; it’s something I have always dreamed of," he said.

Look up https://www.jayand.co

Photography: Jacob Cramp

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.