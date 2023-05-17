The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher shares new photo of rarely-seen partner in sweet tribute

The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher has shared an adorable new snap of his partner Mel in a sweet social media post in honour of her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the horologist posted a black-and-white selfie of the couple looking super loved up, showing Steve with his arm around Mel.

"Happy Birthday Mel," he wrote in the caption, adding a string of kisses and a red balloon emoji.

© Instagram Steve marked his partner Mel's birthday on Instagram

This isn't the first time that Steve has paid tribute to his partner on her birthday. Last year, the restoration expert marked Mel's big day by sharing a selfie of the couple alongside videos from a garden party the pair hosted in celebration.

"Wishing a very happy, big milestone birthday to my partner Mel today," he penned in the caption. "We had a great garden party at the weekend to celebrate, with friends, family and lots of open mic music. Spot the @comicrelief glasses!"

Who is The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher's wife?

Steve's partner is a woman named Mel, and while not much is known about her, the presenter has shared glimpses of their home life and even detailed how she influenced his TV career.

"In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show." He added: "Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel, hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok."

© Photo: Instagram Steve is a horologist

The couple are thought to reside together in Witney, Oxfordshire, which is close to where Steve's clock and watch repair business, The Clock Workshop, is located.

Does Steve Fletcher have children?

Steve is both a dad and a grandad! He has five children: four daughters and a son, several of whom have gone on to have kids of their own.

Steve's son Fred has followed in his father's footsteps, working as a junior clockmaker and Steve's apprentice, while his daughter Milly runs the workshop and "keeps the business going". Fred made his debut on The Repair Shop last year and assisted his dad on the repair of the largest time-piece ever attempted on the programme. Watch a clip from the episode below.

WATCH: Steve's son Fred joins him on The Repair Shop

One of his daughters, Amelia, tied the knot to her husband Al last May. Steve shared a sweet tribute to his family to mark the special day. Posting a photo of his five children from the wedding, he penned in the caption: "The fourth generation! This recent photo of my five children was taken on the wedding day of my eldest daughter, Amelia and my now son-in-law, Al.

"I've been very lucky to have always worked with family nearby. My great grandfather Fred first inspired me with his horological excellence, and my Dad, John, took the baton on from him, before I became a clockmaker myself."

© Photo: BBC Steve's son Fred made his debut on the show last year

Towards the end of the post, he added: "Between Amelia, Nicole and Milly, I already have four grandchildren, so we’ll have to wait and see whether any of them choose to become fifth generation Witney clockmakers!"

© Instagram Steve has five children

© BBC Steve has been on the show since it first aired in 2017

© Photo: BBC Steve runs a third-generation family business, The Clock Workshop

© Photo: BBC Steve's sister Suzie also appears on the show

