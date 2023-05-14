Jay Blades reveals future of The Repair Shop after BAFTA win

Jay Blades has revealed that the BBC has commissioned The Repair Shop for two more seasons.

The restoration expert announced the exciting news from the winners' room at the TV BAFTAs after winning the Daytime award for an episode featuring King Charles III, which saw Jay and the experts visit Charles at Dumfries House in Scotland for The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit.

When asked if he would continue with the show, Jay said: "I think we've been commissioned for another two years if I'm not mistaken. We are going to do more. We've just won a BAFTA so I think they're going to want us to stay on air."

The 53-year-old also added that viewers can expect to see some new experts joining the team.

Accepting the gong for Daytime at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, Jay said: "Wow, just give me two seconds, I have to take a picture, it's quite special.

"We started as a daytime show on BBC Two, I’m so glad we’ve got an (award)."

He went on to add that it was the "first time" that a "6ft black guy, from Hackney, [with a] gold tooth, [from a] single parent [family]" was presented with an award for daytime TV.

Jay recently addressed his own future on the heirloom-fixing show, telling The Guardian that he has no plans to leave. "I don't see myself going anywhere," he said.

"If they'll have me, you might see me grow very old in that barn. I already shave my head but my eyebrows might go grey."

The BAFTA-winning episode was produced to mark the BBC's centenary and saw the royal, who was still the Prince of Wales during the episode's filming in October 2022, brought two treasured items for repair: an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.

WATCH: King Charles pays Jay Blades a visit at The Repair Shop

Chatting exclusively to HELLO! following the episode's broadcast, Jay spoke about his admiration for the monarch. "He's been speaking about sustainability for years," said the restoration expert. "Nobody really took him seriously but now we do. I admire our King quite a lot with regards to heritage crafts and sustainability because he puts his slant on sustainability into action."

The BBC star recently attended the King's coronation on 6 May. Speaking to the PA news agency about the historic day, he said it was "magical".

"It was absolutely magical," he said. "It was one of those things when you could walk around London and see no traffic, no tourists and it's just all about the coronation, just a celebration of the King It was special."

