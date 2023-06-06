For Her Sins viewers all saying the same thing about new Channel 5 thriller

Channel 5's new psychological thriller, For Her Sins, premiered on Monday night and it's safe to say viewers were left glued to the screen.

The four-part series, which airs over consecutive nights, follows successful lawyer and mother of two, Laura, who appears to have the perfect life but in reality, is struggling to manage her work-life balance.

WATCH: Jo Joyner and Rachel Shenton star in the series

When she meets a mysterious woman named Emily in the playground, her world is turned upside down.

Taking to Twitter following the first episode, viewers praised the compelling new show. One person wrote: "Wow! Already gripped by #forhersins after that first episode, I knew within a few minutes it was going to be great! Can't wait to see what unfolds during the next three nights! Great work!" while another added: "I didn't want that episode to end omg. Bring on tomorrow night."

© Channel 5 Viewers praised the gripping episode

A third person tweeted: "Emily what is your plan??? I'm truly scared for Laura. That truly was a cracking episode and @RachelShenton was truly scary, riveting and you couldn't take your eyes off her. Bring on tomorrow," while another predicted the ending, writing: "#ForHerSins Not going to be a happy ending but it is gripping."

© Channel 5 Duncan Pow and Romi Hyland-Rylands play Tom and Eliza

Other viewers applauded the performances of lead actresses Jo Joyner and Rachel Shenton, with one person writing: "#Forhersins omg how good was that! @dollyjoyner you absolute legend! @RachelShenton could she be more different from Helen in All Creatures Great and Small? Absolutely killed it girls, just amazing!" while another praised their on-screen chemistry: "Jo Joyner and Rachel Shenton have fantastic on-screen chemistry. Need those two goddesses to do more projects together in the future."

© Channel 5 Fans praised Jo and Rachel's on-screen chemistry

A third fan tweeted: " Omg @dollyjoyner! #ForHerSins is blinding!! Thank GOODNESS I only have to wait until tomorrow for the next installment! First class show! You're all amazing!!"

What is For Her Sins about?

The series follows Laura Conroy, a woman who has it all – a loving husband, two beautiful children and a successful career as a lawyer. However, behind closed doors, she is struggling to juggle her work and home life.

© Channel 5 The drama airs over four consecutive nights

When she meets charming newcomer Emily in the school playground, they quickly strike up a friendship.

The synopsis continues: "Laura's husband Rob often works abroad, leaving a stressed Laura to deal with the children alone while juggling returning to work after the birth of their son.

© Channel 5 Rachel Shenton plays mysterious newcomer Emily

"The beguiling, ever-helpful Emily is a real saviour in Laura's eyes. However, all is not what it seems.

"We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura's neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura's past.

© Channel 5 The series follows high-flying lawyer and mother of two, Laura

"But Laura is hiding something too… and these two women are bound by a shared secret, one they have both tried to keep buried. But nothing stays a secret forever."

For Her Sins continues on Tuesday 6 June at 9pm on Channel 5.

