Shaun Evans looks unrecognisable as serial killer in ITV's new true-crime drama Until I Kill You

Shaun Evans and Anna Maxwell Martin are starring in ITV's new true-crime drama, Until I Kill You – and it's safe to say the Endeavour star's character is a far cry from Inspector Morse.

The series tells the true story of Delia Balmer (Maxwell-Martin), who survived a near-fatal relationship with murderer John Sweeney (Evans).

Based on Delia Balmer's memoir, Living with a Serial Killer, the show arrives on our screens on Sunday 3 November and will air over four consecutive nights. Check out the trailer below.

WATCH: Shaun Evans looks unrecognisable in Until I Kill You

While viewers are used to seeing Shaun play a clean-shaven, honourable police inspector in ITV's detective drama, Endeavour, which ended in 2023, he takes on the gritty role of serial killer John in the upcoming series.

© ITV Anna Maxwell Martin and Shaun Evans star in Until I Kill You

The official synopsis for the four-parter reads: "In 1991, Delia leads an itinerant and solitary life in London working as an agency nurse. When she meets fellow free-spirit John Sweeney in a local pub, it seems like the connection she has been searching for.

"As the relationship develops, Sweeney's artistic, anti-establishment persona gives way to a darker side, culminating in a series of violent attacks on Delia, during which he tells her he killed his former girlfriend and disposed of her body in an Amsterdam canal.

© ITV The drama is based on a true story

"Sweeney is arrested but, due to a catastrophic failure by the court to realise how dangerous he is, granted bail. He immediately pursues Delia and subjects her to a horrific, near-fatal attack. She survives, but Sweeney evades capture and disappears.

"Shattered by the trauma and injuries inflicted by Sweeney, Delia bravely seeks to rebuild her life. But Sweeney returns seven years later and is arrested for the murder of another girlfriend in North London. Delia's fragile recovery is shattered all over again as she has to face Sweeney in open court, her testimony vital to the prosecution case against him.

© ITV The story is told over four episodes

"This is the story of one woman's astonishing will to survive through physical and emotional torment, despite the failings of the institutions which were meant to protect her."

Sweeney attacked Delia with an axe in 1994, but she managed to survive the brutal attack. By the time the police had arrived, Sweeney had fled the scene before eventually being arrested for two murders and one attempted murder. The convicted killer is currently serving a life sentence for the murders of Melissa Halstead and Paula Fields, and for the attempted murder of Delia.

© ITV The series airs in November

On playing a real-life person on-screen, Shaun said: "It's not the first time I've played a part based on a real character I've done it a few times before, never with such graphic material though, and largely the people that I've played have already passed away. So this is the first time that it's still in recent memory, the events. That brings with it a lot of responsibility and obligation to be as fair as possible."

Until I Kill You will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday 3 November to Wednesday 6 November at 9pm on ITV1.