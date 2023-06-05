For Her Sins: Meet the cast of Channel 5's gripping new thriller

Channel 5's new psychological thriller, For Her Sins, premieres on Monday night and tells the story of high-flying lawyer and mother of two, Laura, who appears to have the perfect life but in reality, is struggling to manage her work-life balance. When she meets a mysterious woman named Emily, her world is turned upside down.

The show's cast is full of familiar faces, but where have you seen them all before? Meet them here...

For Her Sins cast

Jo Joyner – Laura

Jo Joyner is a familiar face on our screens and is perhaps best known for portraying Tanya Branning in EastEnders and Mandy Carter in the Channel 4 drama, Ackley Bridge.

The 46-year-old also stars in the BBC crime drama, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, playing one of the titular characters, Luella Shakespeare. The actress also appeared in the Netflix drama, Stay Close, in 2021, and will also be recognised for playing Fanny Thornton in the 2004 period drama, North & South.

© Channel 5 Jo Joyner stars as Laura

Rachel Shenton – Emily

Rachel Shenton is best known for playing Helen Alderson in the Channel 5 drama, All Creatures Great and Small. The actress, 35, rose to fame after portraying Mitzeee Minniver in Hollyoaks from 2010 to 2013. She may also be recognised for her appearance in the BBC sitcom, White Gold.

© Channel 5 Rachel Shenton plays Emily

Duncan Pow – Rob

Duncan Pow has appeared in several TV roles over the years. His breakout role came in the form of the Sky 1 sports drama, Dream Team, in which he played Liam MacKay from 2005 until the show ended in 2007.

The Scottish actor, 45, played Ruescott Melshi in the Disney + Star Wars series, Andor, and also appeared in the BBC drama, The Salisbury Poisonings.

© Channel 5 Duncan Pow plays Laura's husband, Rob

Ann Mitchell – Maggie

Ann Mitchell is an actress of the stage and screen, who rose to fame thanks to her portrayal of Dolly Rawlins in the crime series Widows. The 84-year-old is also recognised for playing Tanya Branning's mum Cora in EastEnders.

© Channel 5 Ann Mitchell plays Laura's mother, Maggie

Ansu Kabia –Tom

Ansu Kabia is best known for playing Moses in the period detective series Miss Scarlet & the Duke. His other credits include I May Destroy You, World on Fire and The Sandman.

© Channel 5 Ansu Kabia plays Laura’s colleague and old flame, Tom

Romi Hyland-Rylands – Eliza

Romi Hyland-Rylands is a young actress who made her professional debut at the Liverpool Playhouse in the musical production of Miracle on 34th Street. She then went on to appear in BBC One's hit drama, The Responder, opposite Martin Freeman.

© Channel 5 Romi Hyland-Rylands plays Laura's seven-year-old daughter, Eliza

Who else is in the cast?

The series also stars Isla Jackson-Ritchie (Top Boy), Jade-Marie Joseph and Leah Grech.

What is For Her Sins about?

The four-part series follows Laura, who is finding it difficult to juggle her home and work life.

The synopsis teases: "When Laura meets charming newcomer Emily in the school playground, they become fast friends. Laura's husband Rob often works abroad, leaving a stressed Laura to deal with the children alone while juggling returning to work after the birth of their son.

© Channel 5 For Her Sins begins on Monday 5 June at 9pm on Channel 5

"The beguiling, ever-helpful Emily is a real saviour in Laura's eyes. However, all is not what it seems.

"We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura's neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

© Channel 5 The drama airs over four consecutive nights

"But Laura is hiding something too… and these two women are bound by a shared secret, one they have both tried to keep buried. But nothing stays a secret forever."

