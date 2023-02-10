The Madame Blanc Mysteries season three: everything we know The Channel 5 series was co-created by Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent

After The Madame Blanc Mysteries aired its season two finale, fans have been left wondering whether the hit Channel 5 series will be back for a third outing. Co-created by Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent, the popular crime show follows antiques dealer Jean White as she solves mysteries and murders in the South of France. So, can we expect to see the return of our favourite characters in Saint Victoire? Here's what we know about season three…

Will The Madame Blanc Mysteries return for season three?

At this point in time, The Madame Blanc Mysteries is yet to be renewed for a third season. According to Entertainment Daily, Channel 5 has confirmed that "nothing has been announced yet for series 3," so it looks like we're playing the waiting game for a while.

The good news, however, is that all of the cast is interested in returning should the show be renewed. In a recent interview, Steve Edge – aka Dom Hayes – told What To Watch: "Oh yes! I spoke to Sally yesterday and if there is a series three, we're all signed up. Right now, we don't know and are just waiting… we have such a ball doing it and hope fans are enjoying the ride!"

Channel 5 is yet to reveal whether The Madame Blanc Mysteries has been renewed for a third season

Robin Askwith, who plays Jeremy Lloyd James has also expressed his hopes for a third season. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote: "Thanks for all your wonderful comments re: The Madame Blanc Mysteries which concluded last night..it goes world wide on @AcornTV from 20th Feb. As for season 3…well, now we just wait….!!

And it's not just the cast – fans have been calling for a third season on social media, too. "We absolutely love The Madame Blanc Mysteries! Really hoping that @channel5_tv and @AcornTVUK will commission a third series in the near future."

Actor Steve Edge has confirmed that the entire cast is on board if the show is renewed

"@sally_lindsay @DameVincentSue What an absolutely incredible show The Madame Blanc Mysteries is. Thank you so much for another wonderful season of the show. Really hope there will be another season." Fingers crossed for The Madame Blanc Mysteries' return!

