Sarah Jessica Parker's telling omission as she celebrates Sex And The City's 25th anniversary

As the champagne corks popped to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary series Sex and the City, all eyes were on the beloved trio - Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who came together to honor this significant milestone. The day, filled with warm affection and remembrance, however, was marked by a conspicuous absence.

The name of their former co-star, Kim Cattrall, the feisty Samantha Jones of the show, was conspicuously absent from the tribute. Sarah, fondly referred to as SJP, and known for her portrayal of the fashionable Carrie Bradshaw, reminisced about the past 25 years alongside her co-stars.

The 58-year-old expressed her gratitude, saying, "We're just here to say thank you... what has happened in our lives in the past 25 years...We've created families, we've created relationships. I realized you were having the same experience, and we love you for joining us for so many years."

MORE: Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker stages major 80s power dressing moment as she films new scenes for And Just Like That…

RELATED: 7 of Carrie Bradshaw's most stylish outfits and how to recreate them

Joined by Cynthia, 57, and Kristin, 58, the group conveyed their heartfelt appreciation to the fans that allowed the series to thrive for so long. As Cynthia added: "Thank you for loving us and tuning in and giving us the opportunity."

Kristin echoed these sentiments, expressing gratitude for the continuous support from fans. Yet, throughout these emotional exchanges, Kim's name was notably absent.

Known for her unforgettable performance as Samantha Jones, Kim was a key component of the show's iconic quartet, leaving fans perplexed by her omission. Despite her fallout with SJP, Kim's contribution to the show was significant, and her global fanbase was built on her portrayal of the man-eater publicist in six seasons and two movies.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall publicly fell out

While SJP refrained from acknowledging Kim during the anniversary tribute, Kristin offered a quiet nod to her through an Instagram post, sharing a montage of unforgettable moments, many featuring Samantha.

This nostalgic collection, clearly a nod towards Kim, was also accompanied by SATC author Candace Bushnell's tribute, celebrating the series' quarter-century run.

Interestingly, Kim's omission comes as she prepares for a sensational cameo in the second season of the spin-off series And Just Like That… After much persuasion from her 'dear friend' and producer Darren Star, Kim has agreed to return.

The actress is famed for her role Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City

This surprising comeback, amid her tumultuous relationship with Sarah Jessica, has undoubtedly added an unexpected twist in the tale. The details of Kim's return have been kept under wraps, with her cameo so secretive that her name was not even listed on the call sheet.

Reports have surfaced that the filming took place in New York City, without any interaction between Kim and her former co-stars. The cliffhanger scene is speculated to depict Samantha, now living in London, having a phone conversation with Sarah's character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Despite this surprising turnaround, Kim's relationship with Sarah is reportedly frosty, with reports revealing that while there's an 'understanding', there's little chance of them becoming friends in the future.

According to reports, Kim's decision was heavily influenced by her trust in Darren Star and the hope for a significant career boost and lucrative payday.However, it's also said that Kim was disappointed when her Fox series Filthy Rich was canceled, despite her high expectations.

© Getty Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

This recent development contradicts Sarah's past comments, where she stated her discomfort with Kim's potential return, given the public history of their broken relationship which was exacerbated when Sarah Jessica shared her condolences following the death of Kim's brother.

Kim wrote: "My Mom asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

This was where the alleged feud between the two stars began, which was swiftly denied by Sarah at the time. Speaking to Vulture, Sarah Jessica explained: "I'd just like to remind everybody that there was no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it."

She continued: "I've always held Kim's work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there's not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That's the only thing I've ever said about it, you know?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.