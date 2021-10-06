Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That finally has airdate - and it's so soon! Fans are in for a festive treat

Christmas is coming early this year for Sex and the City fans! It's been confirmed that the hotly-anticipated revival series, titled And Just Like That, will premiere on US streaming service HBO Max in December.

The exciting news was revealed by lead star Sarah Jessica Parker in a brand new sneak peek from the New York set of the series where filming is still taking place. Check it out below…

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker takes viewers behind the scenes on new Sex and the City revival series

According to the official synopsis, the new series will pick up where Sex and the City 2 left off and "follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Although Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role of Samantha Jones in the series, viewers can look forward to seeing a number of fan favourites, including Chris Noth, who will be back as Mr Big and John Corbett, who will return as Carrie's former flame, Aiden Shaw. Also on board are David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone and the late Willie Garson, who filmed scenes as Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch before his tragic death in September.

Sarah Jessica Parker with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on the set of the revival series

There will also be plenty of new faces in the cast, including Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramírez, Jessica Jones actress Sarita Choudhury, Chicago PD's Nicole Ari Parker, Luke Cage's Karen Pittman and American Horror Story star Isaac Cole Powell.

Although the plot of the series remains under wraps for now, there has been lots of speculation that the episodes will include the death of a major character after passersby spotted SJP and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis filming a funeral scene.

And Just Like That… will see Carrie and co navigating life in their fifties

Sarah herself has teased some details of what fans can expect, confirming that the show will address the current coronavirus pandemic and its effect on both Carrie and New York City in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The actress said COVID-19 will "obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," adding that the series will explore "how [the pandemic] has changed relationships once friends disappear". Intriguing!

A British release date for the ten-part series has not yet been confirmed however, it's likely that the episodes will land on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now, where the original six seasons are currently available to stream.

