Kim Cattrall returns to the Sex and the City franchise despite bitter feud with Sarah Jessica Parker

And Just Like That… Kim Cattrall is returning to the Sex and the City franchise. The actress will appear as her iconic character, Samantha Jones, for the season two finale of Max’s revival of HBO’s Sex and the City, And Just Like That…

Sources confirmed the news to Variety, revealing she will only appear in one scene, and did not see or speak to the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or showrunner Michael Patrick King. The scene will be a phone conversation between Samantha, who had moved to London, and Sarah's Carrie Bradshaw.

In season one, it was revealed that Carrie and Samantha were estranged, and in the season one finale they arranged to meet in person to reconcile.

