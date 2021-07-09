Sex and the City fans are all saying the same thing as first photo from revival series drops Filming for HBO Max revival has officially begun!

A first image for the upcoming Sex and the City revival has been unveiled as filming for the HBO Max limited series kicked off in New York City on Friday.

In the photo, Sarah Jessica Parker and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis could be seen back in costume as their iconic characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes.

However, absent from the image is Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones in the original series - and it seems that the photo has stirred up some quite strong feelings from long-time fans of the show.

Taking to Twitter, one said in response to the image: "I'm excited, but I really don't know how the show's going to work without @KimCattrall. She put the SEX in Sex and the City."

The first photo from And Just Like That... has been released

"It's just not the same without Samantha," another fan wrote, accompanied by a barrage of crying face emojis. "The girls need Samantha, honestly," a third added.

However, others were more open to the idea of a Samantha-less series. As one fan wrote: "I grew up watching Sex and the City and idolising Samantha, I know the series wouldn't be the same without her, but because I always been a fan I'm going to give the reboot a shot."

Kim, 64, has had a long-standing public feud with co-star Sarah, 55, and it's believed that the rift between the two actresses is what caused the third SATC film to be axed just weeks before filming was due to begin.

Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role for the new series

Kim has previously opened up about her decision to walk away from the role, telling Piers Morgan back in 2017: "Not for me. That was part of turning 60. That was a very clear moment of how many years do I have left and what do I want to do with it? What haven't I done?"

She added: "It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it, maybe they could make it an African American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones."

While Kim won't be reprising her role, viewers can look forward to seeing a number of fan favourites from the series, including Chris Noth, who will be back as Mr Big and John Corbett, who will return as Carrie's former flame, Aiden Shaw. Also on board are David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Willie Garson and Mario Cantone.

The new series, which does not have a release date yet, will consist of ten 30-minute episodes and will "follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their thirties to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties."

