The Daily Lowdown: Foo Fighters make huge announcement about UK tour - get the details

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Foo Fighters making a big announcement about a UK tour. Not only that, Dua Lipa's copyright infringement case gets thrown out of court.

Not only that, iHeart Radio Awards announce their headliners and Leigh Anne Pinnock shares a teaser for her upcoming solo single. Listen to today's episode below...

Foo Fighters have confirmed that they are set to tour the UK. The rock band, who are currently embarking on a string of shows in North America, announced to fans that they will tour up and down the country in 2024 in support of their upcoming new album, But Here We Are. Dave Grohl and co. said on Twitter that if fans pre-order the album before Thursday they can get their hands on pre-sale codes for tickets. Next year's tour will mark the band's return to the UK since Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, passed away last year. The band have now recruited Josh Freese as their new addition to the band.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift shares huge news with fans amid Matty Healy split reports

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Sam Smith shares health update after cancelling tour dates

© picture alliance Dave Grohl on stage at Rock in the Park

Speaking of Foo Fighters, the rock band along with Fall Out Boy and Kelly Clarkson have been announced as headliners for the upcoming iHeart Radio festival. Two-day event, taking place in September, will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will also see a number of other big names take to the stage including Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Tim McGraw and Thirty Seconds to Mars. The festival takes place in Las Vegas but for those who miss out on tickets, it will be broadcast live across iHeart radio.

Dua Lipa's copyright infringement case has been dismissed from court. The singer was previously sued by Artikal Sound System for her chart-topping song, Levitating, with the band claiming Dua had copied their track Live Your Life, referring to her song as a 'carbon copy'. Dua always denied the claims and this week a US District Judge said the band had no way of proving that the Brit Award-winner had access to the song in order to copy from it. The judge then as a result dismissed the case.

© Jesse Grant Dua Lipa's copyright case has been dismissed

After much anticipation, Leigh Anne Pinnock has dropped a teaser for her debut solo single. The former Little Mix star, who signed a huge solo deal with Warner Records last year, shared a short clip on her Instagram of the single but kept the details firmly under wraps, take a listen. The video looks equally impressive, with the singer having flown out to Turkey to film the big budget music video. Leigh Anne didn’t share when fans can get their hands on the song or the track's title, but we cannot wait to hear more.

And the feud between Liam and Noel Gallagher rumbles on but now Liam has extended an olive branch to his fellow Oasis bandmate. Taking to Twitter, Liam said he was concerned for Noel and that he didn't seem himself following the songwriter's split from his wife Sara MacDonald. It's not known if Noel reached out to his brother but he did share an expletive-filled rant earlier this week daring his brother to pick up the phone and call him. Meanwhile, even if a reunion is unlikely, fans can look forward to the band dropping previously unreleased tracks from their debut album Definitely Maybe to mark the 30-year anniversary in 2024.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.