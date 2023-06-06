The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift shares huge news with fans amid Matty Healy split reports

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Prince Harry making his appearance in court where he spoke about press intrusion and his previous relationship with Chelsy Davy, and Taylor Swift making a big announcement to her fans amid reports she has "split" from The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

Not only that, Lewis Capaldi is inundated with support after cancelling his shows, and Nicki Minaj confirms her fifth album's release date. Listen to today's episode below...

Prince Harry has made his first appearance in court to give evidence in the trial against the Mirror Group newspapers. The Duke of Sussex arrived at the high court in London, after surprising the judge the day before by not showing up and took to the stand to give a witness statement. Harry told the court how he felt he was under constant 24-hour surveillance due to articles written in the Mirror which included personal and private information, which the Duke claims was gathered illegally by journalists. Harry also spoke of his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, explaining how he believed the relationship was always set to be doomed due to press intrusion. The case is ongoing.

Prince Harry was suited and booted for the court appearance

Taylor Swift has shared some exciting details about the upcoming re-release of her album, Speak Now, including some new collaborations. Taking to social media, the Anti-Hero, who is currently on tour, revealed to fans that Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams will be appearing on Taylor's version of the 2010 album. Fall Out Boy will feature on the track Electric Touch, meanwhile, the Paramore lead singer will duet with Taylor on her song, Castles Crumbling. Taylor added that the album is a celebration of her songwriting so she wanted to go to the artists she feels influenced by as a lyricist. The announcement from Taylor came at the same time reports began circulating that she and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy have called time on their romance, however, neither Taylor or Matty have spoken out on the news. Speak Now Taylor's Version will be out in July.

© Natasha Moustache/TAS23 Taylor Swift performing on stage

Lewis Capaldi has been inundated with support from fans after he cancelled all upcoming concerts prior to his set at Glastonbury Festival in order to rest and recover. The Someone You Loved hitmaker released a statement telling fans that he would be pulling his upcoming gigs over the coming weeks after the past few months began to take a toll on him "mentally and physically." Lewis added that he's going to spend the next three weeks to be himself in Glasgow to make sure he's at his best and ready for the gig at Worthy Farm where he'll be joining headliners including Elton John and Guns and Roses. Lewis finished his statement by saying he's sorry for causing upset and inconvenience to fans who have booked tickets and travel arrangements, but that he couldn't wait to be back performing again.

© Photo: Getty Images Lewis has cancelled his gigs until Glastonbury

Nicki Minaj has confirmed when her new album is being released. The Queen of Rap, who hasn't released an album since 2018's Queen, wrote on Twitter that The Album would be released on 20 October 2023 and we're already counting down the days. It comes soon after Nicki declared that her new music will be the best thing to come out of 2023 and even hinted that her upcoming tour will be hailed as 'genius'.

And The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, faces disappointment after the premiere of his new HBO drama, The Idol, failed to draw big ratings, and gained just over 900,000 thousand viewers. The show, which also stars Lily-Rose Depp, has faced criticism in recent weeks due to the themes and nature of the plot, and received just 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, some fans have been enjoying the drama which tells the story of a popstar looking to launch a comeback into the mainstream, and enlisting the help of a nightclub owner to make it happen. The Idol is available on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

