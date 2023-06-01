The Daily Lowdown: Madonna and Sam Smith tease major collaboration that fans will love

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Sam Smith and Madonna announcing their collaboration, Megan Thee Stallion taking a break from music and Hayley Williams facing a major disruption at Paramore's recent gig.

Not only that, but Kim Cattrall is set to make a return to And Just Like That and Ryan Gosling hits out at those criticising his casting as Ken in the upcoming Barbie film. Listen to today's episode below…

Sam Smith and Madonna have confirmed their collaboration and we are already excited to hear it. The singers both announced the news on their social media with just a snippet of what's to come, take a listen: [audio]. The track is titled Vulgar and we think it's going to be the sound of the summer. Fans can look forward to getting their hands on their single on Friday 9 June. The announcement comes soon after Sam canceled the remainder of their UK tour dates after suffering a vocal injury. The Unholy singer was on stage at the AO arena in Manchester when they walked off after four songs and did not return to the stage – later apologizing to fans for the last-minute cancelation.

© Frazer Harrison Madonna and Sam Smith will be teaming up for a new song

Megan Thee Stallion has said she won't release new music until 'she's in a better place'. The rapper was chatting in an interview with InStyle when she announced that fans might be waiting a little while for new music from her as right now she's 'focused on healing'. Megan, who last released music with her 2022 album Traumazine, added that the music and entertainment industry can be a grind, and that it's important for her to take time off and avoid burning out. We're hoping she doesn't keep us waiting too long!

Hayley Williams was forced to break up a fight between fans while on stage in New York this week. The Paramore lead singer halted the band's rendition of Figure Eight while performing at Madison Square Garden after a pair of audience members got into an altercation. Hayley told the crowd she wasn't afraid to embarrass the people fighting, stating that they needed to find somewhere else to take care of their situation before asking how they could disrupt one of their favourite songs to play. Fellow audience members then informed the band that the issue had been resolved, meaning Paramore could resume their set.

Kim Cattrall in Sex And The City 2

Sex and the City fans listen up because it's being reported that Kim Cattrall is set to reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the upcoming second season of And Just Like That. According to Variety, the actress will be back playing the beloved character towards the end of the season's run, however, it'll only be a brief appearance. The publication states that Samantha will be heard on the phone to Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, in just one scene. Kim's return to the spin-off came as a surprise to fans after not being part of the cast for the first season, which followed years of tension between her and Sarah Jessica Parker. Season two of And Just Like That will be released on 22 June.

And Ryan Gosling has hit back at criticism he faced when he was announced as the actor playing Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. The actor, who will star opposite Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's film, told GQ that he thought it was "hypocritical" that people online cared about who was playing the human version of the iconic doll. Ryan said that nobody thought too much about the doll until the movie and casting was announced, and that if people really cared about Ken they would know that he was an outsider, adding that it's the reason why his story must be told. The Barbie movie will be out on 21 July.

