The Daily Lowdown: Al Pacino, 83, expecting fourth child with partner

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing how Al Pacino is set to be a dad for the fourth time aged 83.

Not only that, but Sir Elton John teases some big guests at his Glastonbury set, Ted Lasso's star teases upcoming spin-offs, and Queer Eye's Tan France welcomes a new family member. Listen to today's episode below…

Al Pacino is set to become a father for the fourth time. The 83-year-old confirmed that he was expecting baby number four with his girlfriend, 29 year old Noor Alfallah, to E! News. TMZ has also revealed that Noor is eight months pregnant, so the couple, who have been together since April 2022, won’t have long to wait to meet their new bundle of joy! Al already has three grown up children including 22 year old twins Anton and Olivia and 33 year old Julie, who is a film producer.

© Dominik Bindl Al Pacino is set to welcome his fourth child

Sir Elton John is set to make his Glastonbury debut this year, but has admitted that he is nervous at taking on the incredible gig on the Pyramid Stage. He revealed to BBC London that he is feel a little bit intimidated as he has never played there before. The performance will mark his last ever show in England before retiring - and Elton has even teased that there will be some surprise guests. We can’t wait!

© Getty Images Elton John performs at American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on June 24, 2022 in London, England

Universal Music Group could be acquiring the band Queen’s music catalog for a record-setting amount. CNN has reported that discussions are underway to purchase the catalog of music for an incredible $1 billion dollars. This would include the band’s incredible repertoire of songs as well as the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Should the deal go through, it would be the most expensive music catalog acquisition In history, followed by Bruce Springsteen’s catalog which sold for 500 million dollars back in 2021.

Ted Lasso’s finale has finally aired, and Jason Sudeikis has confirmed that while the show would be ending with season 3, there could certainly be some spin-offs in the future. The actor said that they had set the table to plenty of different characters to see further telling of their stories - but who would you like to see star in a spin-off of the beloved Apple TV+ show?

Ted Lasso concluded on Tuesday

A huge congratulations are in order to Tan France and his partner Rob, who have welcomed their second child via surrogacy. Sharing a snap of their family on Instagram, Tan confirmed that baby Isaac was born over the weekend, and thanked their warrior surrogate for giving them “the greatest gift one could ever give”.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.