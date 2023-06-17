Heartstopper season 2 first look: Nick and Charlie are head over heels in love

Happily ever after? Nick and Charlie are back and in love for Heartstopper season two, and this brand new clip from Netflix reveals they're hoping for a smooth run.

The first episode opens with Charlie (Joe Locke) in bed, and pictures of him and boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor) all over his bedroom. As he gets ready for school - as you can see in the video below - he is keeping a close eye on his texts and telling Nick exactly what being a boyfriend involves…

Heartstopper Season 2 first scene

Season two will have eight episodes, and Netflix also released each episode name, with the first episode title 'Out'.

Based on the hugely popular graphic novel series of the same name by award-winning author Alice Oseman (you may have seen it doing the rounds on BookTok...), the series follows two teenage boys named Charlie and Nick who discover that their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate the tricky path of adolescence along with their strong and supportive group of friends.

© Netflix Heartstopper season one followed Nick and Charlie as they fell in love

The creative behind the Netflix show, Alice, \revealed her plans for its future during an exclusive HELLO! interview ahead of our Pride month coverage.

"I definitely have an end point in mind, just because I know what's going to happen in the whole story, [and] because I've got the comics planned out," Alice, who uses she/they pronouns, explained.

"And I imagine," she continued, "Four seasons would see out the whole story of Heartstopper."

Season two of the show will hit Netflix on August 3 2023. Although little is known about what may happen to Nick and Charlie, Alice told HELLO! that filming took them to Paris, France.

"It was such a magical but also so stressful filming experience," she said. "Part of that [shoot] was going up the Eiffel Tower, so we went up the Eiffel Tower at like 7am one day, and we all had to get up at the crack of dawn and go up the service elevator of the Eiffel Tower – which is terrifying, by the way."

© Netflix Tara and Darcy in a still from Heartstopper season two

During her interview with HELLO!, the 28-year-old asexual and aromantic author also revealed how she had been able to deliver on her wish to share an ace and aro coming out story through the character of Isaac.

"Isaac is going to have an asexual and aromantic storyline in Heartstopper," Alice said, later elaborating that Isaac's identity focused story would be "introduced in a big way" in season two.

"We've got a lot of characters in Heartstopper," she continued. "So it's not, like, the main focus of the story… but it is a storyline that is built on through the season. I hope to carry it on in season three, because there's a lot to unpack, there's a lot to explore, and there's a lot to be said… [and] it was very important and I really wanted to have some kind of ace-aro story in Heartstopper."

Heartstopper season 2 episode names:

1. Out

2. Family

3. Promise

4. Challenge

5. Heat

6. Truth / Dare

7. Sorry

8. Perfect