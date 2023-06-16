8 brilliant easter eggs in Black Mirror season six you might have missed

Although Black Mirror is an anthology show with each episode telling a very different story, the creators do enjoy throwing up the occasional easter egg to demonstrate how these universes are linked, and the newly released season six is no different. Did you spot any of easter eggs in the latest five episodes? Here’s what we spotted…

Lacey’s social media post

The season three episode Nosedive is referenced in Joan is Awful. While a character is scrolling through social media, a characteristically enthusiastic post from Lacey shows her sharing a snap of her latest bake, with the caption reading: "Honestly… this is so so delicious. Can’t believe we made all of this. Too good to share!" As fans know, Lacey lived in a reality where everything is judged on how good your social media ranking is - meaning that somewhere, Lacey is still posting to get up-voted.

© Netflix Lacey's post in Black Mirror season 7

The White Bear talisman

In White Bear, Victoria Skillane is being chased by masked individuals who all have the same mysterious mark on their masks. It is revealed that this is actually a cruel and unusual punishment devised at the White Bear Justice Park - and the symbol has come up time and time again since then. It season six, it appears on the talisman in Demon 79, and later on when Nida sees the politician’s ominous future.

© Netflix Victoria Skillane in White Bear, Black Mirror

Skillane Legal

In Joan is Awful, the law company she goes to is called Skillane Legal, which is Victoria’s surname in White Bear. Perhaps her prosecution was such a success that the law firm was named after her?!

Streamberry’s selection

The fictional streaming service used in Joan is Awful has plenty of references to previous shows. While Krish and Joan are finding something to watch, we see 'The Callow Years', which is the name of the Prime Minister in The National Anthem, 'Finding Ritman', a reference to Bandersnatch, 'Junipero Rising' (San Junipero), 'Space Fleet', which is the name of the show that the antagonist Robert is obsessed it in USS Callister, and 'HotShot' - the reality show that features on Fifteen Million Merits.

The Streamberry options in Black Mirror in Sea of Tranquility and Hot Shot

Where is Callow now?

While looking at old headlines in Loch Henry, one of the tabloid newspaper’s headline asks where Prime Minister Michael Callow is now, and that he runs a zoo.

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is

In Joan is Awful, the song is playing in the background as Joan chats to Mac. However, it has been used in plenty of episodes, most notably in Fifteen Million Merits but also Crocodile, White Christmas and Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too. Speaking about the song, Black Mirror’s co-showrunner Annabel Jones told The Wrap: "I think it’s something we just love and find very emotive. And it’s something that’s really worked for us as a motif.

"And so if we can bring it back in and it adds to the overall sense of the universe or connection between some of the things that we’re talking about then that’s great."

© Netflix Jessica Brown Findlay in Fifteen Million Merits

Sea of Tranquility

The fictional TV show is mentioned several times throughout the Black Mirror universe, including in Smithereens and Nosedive, but this season ups the stakes as it is revealed that an actor on the show - Justin Camley - kills himself after the main protagonist Bo takes a photo of him having an affair with another man.

Davis’ laptop

In Loch Henry, eagle-eyed fans might have noticed that Davis’ laptop is decorated with stickers that reference other episodes, including the CGI bear from The Waldo Moment, the White Bear symbol and the Arkangel logo.