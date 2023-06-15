Black Mirror season 6: did you spot Kieran Culkin's famous brother star in new episode?

Black Mirror season six has finally landed, and sees a host of famous faces star in the strange tales of horror and dystopia from the mind of creator Charlie Brooker – but did you spot a very famous Culkin brother make a brief but essential appearance?

Warning, spoilers ahead for Beyond the Sea.

In the episode, Josh Harnett's character David and his family are attacked in their homes by some Charles Manson style intruders who are led by a young man played by Succession star Kieran Culkin's brother, Rory. In it, they brutally murder David's wife and children while David is powerless to help his family.

WATCH: What was your favourite episode of season six?

Rory is a prolific actor, having starred in Under the Banner of Heaven, Swarm, The Thing Mary Saw and Signs. Fans were delighted to spot him, with one person writing: "My next therapy session is going to be dedicated to why I find Rory Culkin so attractive when he plays absolute psychopaths #BlackMirror."

MORE: 7 craziest Black Mirror episodes to watch before season 6

Another person added: "Rory Culkin arrived ruined lives and then left," while a third person wrote: "They had the audacity to hire Rory Culkin and they gave him 3 minutes of screen time?!"

© Netflix Rory Culkin stars in Black Mirror - did you spot him?

Rory is the younger brother of Kieran and their Home Alone star brother Macaulay, with the trio all beginning their careers as child actors. Rory played the young Richie in Richie Rich played by Macaulay, and the younger version of Igby in Igby Goes Down, which was played by Kieran.

Have you watched Black Mirror season six yet? Discussing the episode, which also stars Aaron Paul and Kate Mara, one person tweeted: "What the actual fuck were they thinking in the writers room for Beyond the Sea?!" Another person added: "#BlackMirror Beyond the Sea is a movie-length masterpiece.

© Netflix Beyond the Sea saw unspeakable tragedy

"Arguably a contender for one of the best eps, and could serve conceptually as the series' origin story in terms of how technology is catalyst, tool, and fuel for human behaviour at its best and worst." Another fan tweeted: "Man I love #BlackMirror this season all the episodes are absolutely meaningful. My favourite for sure has to be Beyond the Sea."

Kieran has opened up about his relationship with his family, explaining: "They’ve grown older and grown apart—not on purpose, but that doesn’t make it any easier."

© Netflix Aaron Paul in Black Mirror season six

The brothers are three of seven siblings, including Shane, Quinn, Christian and their late sister Dakota, who died when she was 30 after being hit by a car in 2008.

Speaking about her death to The Hollywood Reporter, Kiera said: "That’s the worst thing that’s ever happened, and there’s no sugar coating that one. Each one of us handled it very differently. I think everyone was just torn up inside. What has it been, 13 years now? Holy [expletive]. That’s crazy."

He added: "I accepted at the time that this is going to be forever, and it’s never going to be fine. It’s always going to be devastating. I still weep about it out of nowhere. Sometimes it’s knowing that she’s not going to meet my kids and they don’t get to have her, and it’s hard to describe what she was like."