The Daily Lowdown: Emily Eavis reveals 'back-up plans' amid Alex Turner's illness

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Emily Eavis talking about back up plans for Glastonbury Festival as fears grow over Alex Turner's illness.

The Arctic Monkeys are scheduled to appear on Friday's slot of the festival, but the band were forced to cancel a recent gig in Dublin after Alex came down with acute laryngitis. Not only that, but Harry Styles stops his gig in Cardiff to help a fan and Bebe Rexha made a return to the stage for the first time after being assaulted in New York last week.

Glastonbury festival boss Emily Eavis has spoken about 'backup plans' amid fears that Arctic Monkeys may have to pull out of their Friday headline gig due to Alex Turner's illness. Emily, whose father Michael set up the festival back in 1970, told the Times that she's confident the Sheffield-based band will take to the stage on Friday, but that secure backup plans are in place so fans won't miss out on a brilliant headliner. Alex and the band cancelled their gig in Dublin earlier this week when the frontman was put on rest by a doctor due to suffering from acute laryngitis.

Harry Styles is known for his heartwarming fan interactions on stage and when performing in Cardiff this week for his Love on Tour shows, he paused the gig midway to allow a pregnant fan to go to the bathroom. The Watermelon Sugar singer noticed the mother-to-be, named Sian, with her partner in the crowd when he stopped the band so she could have a bathroom break before helping the couple name their unborn child. The thoughtful gesture went down well with fans before they settled on the name Stevie.

© Anthony Pham LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles poses for The 2021 GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anthony Pham via Getty Images)

Bebe Rexha has made a return to the stage after the singer was assaulted at a show in New York last week. The I'm Good hitmaker appeared at The Fillmore in Philadelphia when she addressed the harrowing incident with the crowd. Bebe clearly took the moment in good stride as she joked with people in the audience and asked them not to throw phones at her as she performed. Bebe was assaulted at the weekend when a 27-year-old fan threw his device at her head in a bid for the singer to take pictures on his phone. The mobile hit the star above her left eye and caused an injury which required stitches, the man has since been arrested and charged.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Bebe Rexha attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Outkast rapper Andre 3000 is set to release his first-ever solo album. The star, who has been a part of the hip-hop duo alongside Big Boi since 1992, has reportedly put together an LP set to drop later this year. According to the artist Killer Mike, Andre, who hasn't been featured on music since 2021, has put together a demo to show him consisting of ten tracks. Outkast's last album was released in 2006 and since then Andre has featured as an artist on many big hits by the likes of John Legend and Beyonce, but we're looking forward to hearing his solo material.

© Getty Kim Cattrall is coming back as Samantha Jones

And Just like That… it's back. The Sex and the City spin-off has returned for its second season and fans are loving being back with Carrie Bradshaw and the gang. The new season will focus on Carrie's life following the sudden death of Mr Big in season one, and the fresh episodes come shortly after it was confirmed that Kim Cattrall is coming back for a cameo.

Not a huge amount is known about the return of the iconic Samantha Jones, but the character is reportedly appearing in a scene via a phone call with Carrie towards the end of the season – which means fans can see Samantha on their screens in a few weeks' time. And Just Like That is available to watch on sky comedy and NOW.