The Daily Lowdown: Man charged with assault after Bebe Rexha is attacked on stage

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing fans being on edge after Alex Turner's illness meant the Arctic Monkeys were forced to cancel a gig in Dublin on Tuesday – a sign that their upcoming headline slot at this weekend's Glastonbury Festival could be in jeopardy.

Not only that, but Kylie Minogue has hinted at a collaboration with Madonna and a man has been charged with assault in New York after throwing a phone at singer Bebe Rexha's head leading her to have stitches.

Fans are nervously awaiting news about the Arctic Monkeys headline set at this weekend's Glastonbury festival following the news of Alex Turner's illness. The band were forced to cancel their gig in Dublin this week after the frontman was diagnosed with acute laryngitis and ordered to rest by his doctor. In a statement shared on social media, the Arctic Monkeys said they were extremely sorry to their fans and that concert goers can expect full refunds in the coming days. So far, the band's set at Worthy Farm this weekend is still scheduled to go ahead, so here's hoping that Alex makes a full recovery ahead of Friday. Joining the much-loved at Glasto are other huge names like Guns N' Roses and Elton John.

A man has been charged with assault after he threw a phone at Bebe Rexha's head at a recent gig. The 27-year-old audience member threw the device at the singer while she was on stage at the Rooftop Pier in New York causing her to drop to her knees in pain. Bebe later revealed on social media that she had sustained an injury above her left eye which required stitches but bravely assured fans she was feeling 'good'. Now, the audience member has been charged by the NYPD with two counts of assault, one count of aggravated harassment, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree, according to BBC. He will appear in court on 1 July.

Kylie Minogue has hinted at a collaboration with Madonna and we would love for this to happen. Kylie was appearing at the KTUphoria festival in New York recently when she admitted that "of course" she'd team up with the Queen of Pop and that if they were both in town at the same time, it would be "amazing" to make it happen and called Madonna a huge inspiration. The Spinning Around hitmaker also teased that she could be set to hit the road in the US for a tour, hinting that "now is the time to make it happen."

Shawn Mendes made his first gig appearance in 18 months when he appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran in Toronto recently. The Canadian singer joined the Brit on stage at the Rogers Centre when they sang a duet version of Ed's huge track, Lego House, as well as a version of Shawn's song There's Nothing Holding Me Back. Shawn told the crowd he felt speechless about the moment adding that he felt insane to be back performing after a year and a half break. Shawn previously announced he was taking time to himself to focus on his mental health and put strict boundaries in place to help change his life.

And the Recording Academy have put new rules in place to restrict music generated by Artificial Intelligence from being entered into the Grammy Award categories. The academy announced it will not recognise any work that contains "no human authorship" in its annual ceremony, but it would consider tracks that feature "some elements on AI" on an individual basis as long as they have "meaningful contributions" from humans. CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement that in the songwriting and performance-based categories, only human-made art will be considered. Meanwhile, the rule comes soon after Beatles legend Paul McCartney revealed to the BBC that he had been using AI to create a final track from the fab four using the late John Lennon's vocals in a demo. The song will be released later this year.