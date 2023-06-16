The Daily Lowdown: Leigh Anne Pinnock hits huge career milestone

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Leigh Anne Pinnock officially dropping her debut solo single after much anticipation!

Not only that, but it's confirmed that Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes will not be back for a second season, and Bruce Springsteen confirms who will be joining him as special guests at his upcoming gig for BST in Hyde Park next month.

Listen to today's episode below...

Episode transcript below...

Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes will not return for a second season. The Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news via a statement through Archewell Audio and Spotify which said that their deal had reached the end of the contract and would not be renewed for more episodes. In the first season, which launched last year, Meghan spoke to a number of notable figures including Serena Williams and Mariah Carey in conversations that explore the stereotypes that women in all walks of life face. A representative told HELLO! that Spotify and Archewell Audio came to a mutual agreement to part ways but said they are proud of the series they made together.

His headline gig is just around the corner and now The Boss has announced some new names who are supporting Bruce Springsteen's gigs at the British Summertime shows in Hyde Park next month. Joining Bruce and the E-Street band are The Coronas, Theo Lawrence and Picture Parlour, who will join the previously announced special guests, Frank Turner, The Chicks and James Bay. Bruce and his guests will take to the iconic stage at the London event on Thursday 6 July and Saturday 8 July. Meanwhile, other big names heading to BST this year include P!nk, Guns and Roses, Lana Del Rey and more.

The wait is over! Leigh Anne Pinnock has officially dropped her first solo single, Don’t Say Love. The former Little Mix star told fans on Friday that the new song is about strength, resilience and power, and that se was so proud to finally show it to the world. The track is the perfect summer anthem and we're going to be listening on repeat this weekend!

Congratulations are in order to acting legend Al Pacino who has welcomed his fourth child at the age of 83. The Godfather actor's partner Noor Alfallah, age 29, gave birth to their son and a statement from the actor's representatives confirmed to HELLO! that the couple named him Roman Pacino. Al is also a father to 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton James, whom he welcomed with actress Beverly D'Angelo and a 33-year-old daughter, Julie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant. The happy news comes shortly after Al's long-time collaborator and fellow Godfather actor Robert De Niro also welcomed a child recently aged 79.

And Netflix has shared a first look at the upcoming Wham! documentary, and it looks brilliant. The feature-length film, which will be released on the streaming giant on 5 July, will take a look back at the iconic group's rise to fame in the 80s. The pop duo, made up of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, reached world stardom with their string of hits including The Edge of Heaven and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go before late singer George went on to have a successful career as a solo artist. The film will also feature archive footage and never-before-seen interviews giving fans a closer look at Wham!'s fame.