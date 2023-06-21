Elton John teases big surprises ahead of Glastonbury appearance

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Elton John getting ready to headline Glastonbury festival this weekend and the Rocket Man singer has promised some big surprises.

Not only that, but Taylor Swift fans are convinced the Anti-Hero singer could be billed for the festival in 2024 after they noticed that she has a gap in her schedule of the UK and Europe tour dates for next year. And, Pharrell and Jay Z sent fans crazy when they performed Frontin' in Paris.

Glastonbury festival has opened its gates and Sir Elton John has confirmed that he has some big surprises up his sleeve for his headline slot on Sunday. The legendary singer told BBC Radio One that the performance, which is billed as his last-ever UK gig, will include several guest stars appearing with him on stage. Although the Tiny Dancer didn't reveal who the names would be, fans are hoping his recent collaborators like Dua Lipa or Charlie Puth could make surprise appearances. Meanwhile, Elton also promised that the glasto gig would look a little different from the concerts he's been putting on lately for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, insisting it'll be an entirely new show for the guests at Worthy Farm.

© Getty Images Elton John is heading to Glastonbury

Speaking of Glastonbury, Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer could be a headliner for next year's festival after noticing a gap in her tour schedule. The Anti-hero hitmaker sent fans wild this week when she released fresh dates for the UK and Europe in 2024 as part of her huge Eras tour, and some have noticed there are currently no scheduled dates for the 23rd or 30th June next year, meaning Taylor could be saving that spot for Worthy Farm. We'd love to see this happen! Fans can get their hands on tickets to the UK and Europe dates when they go on sale later this month.

Pharrell and Jay Z sent fans crazy when they performed an impromptu set of their song Frontin' in Paris. The producer was unveiling his debut collection after being named as Louis Vuitton's creative director, when he and Jay grabbed some mics and performed for fellow A-Listers and guests at the event for the French luxury brand. The artists no doubt chose to perform Frontin to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the track. Meanwhile, other huge names like Beyonce, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Zendaya were among the attendees at the show.

© Marc Piasecki Pharrell is the new creative director of Menswear at Louis Vuitton

Kesha has opened about her recent health scare while getting fertility treatment. The Tik Tok hitmaker is the cover star for Self magazine and revealed in a recent interview that she suffered serious and near-fatal complications after freezing her eggs at the beginning of this year. Kesha explained that she finally feels recovered months later, but described the experience as "horrifying." Kesha is focusing on her return to music and her latest album, Gag Order, which was released in May.

© Getty Images Kesha attends Apple's "Ted Lasso" Season 2 Premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California

And Katy Perry is set to release a special boxset edition of three of her album to celebrate their respective anniversaries. The star has named the collection as the CATalog Collector's edition and will include new vinyl versions of the records: One of the Boys, Teenage Dream and PRISM. The release will celebrate Katy as one of the biggest-selling artists of all time thanks to huge hits from the albums including Hot n Cold, I Kissed a Girl and Teenage Dream.